Spain vs England Bet Builder predictions, betting tips, odds and get 50-1 on England to win the match with Parimatch

Parimatch are offering England to win the Euro 2024 final (in 90 minutes) at 50-1. You can click here to sign-up and grab that offer .

We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch

BBC One and ITV1, 8pm Sunday

Spain vs England bet builder tips

Both teams to score

Phil Foden to score or assist

Rodri to be carded

17-1 with Paddy Power

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get 50/1 On England To Win In 90 Minutes NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Racing and Football offers CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Wide range of in-play options

Wide range of in-play options Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on England - Match Betting - 90 mins v Spain. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 09:00 UK time on 11/07/2024 until 20:00 UK time on 14/07/2024. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply, see below. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

New Parimatch customers can back England to win and get 50-1 with Parimatch .

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply.

You can also bet on Spain vs England here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

Dan Childs's bet builder predictions

Both teams to score

Seven of the last ten European Championship finals have featured clean sheets for the winning side, but there should be plenty of drama in Berlin on Sunday with both Spain and England fancied to get on the scoresheet.

Euro 2024 has been a fairly low-scoring tournament with the 50 matches generating 114 goals, two which were scored after extra-time, at an average of 2.28 per game.

But the entertainment factor increased in the semi-finals and there should be plenty of excitement in the final because both teams have the capacity to do serious damage in the final third.

Spain are the competition's leading scorers with 13 goals, thanks largely to the excellence of exciting wide forwards Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams and attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, who has contributed three goals and two assists despite starting only two of five matches.

La Roja were also defensively solid in the group stage, keeping three clean sheets, but they have failed to shut out Georgia, Germany and France in the knockout rounds and could be opened up be England, who are a team on an upward curve.

The Three Lions were a tough watch for the best part of four matches but they were much improved against Switzerland and the Netherlands, and they are growing in confidence.

Gareth Southgate's improving side could easily have scored more than twice against the Dutch and they can find a way past Unai Simon on at least one occasion.

Phil Foden to score or assist

England's tournament has been a slow burn because it has taken a long time for some of their better players to show their true worth.

Phil Foden was more under par than most in those early weeks of the finals, but he has looked a different player since England changed formation in the quarter-finals against Switzerland, which allowed him to play more centrally and get on the ball in dangerous areas.

The 24-year-old sparkled against the Netherlands on Wednesday and came close to scoring a couple of goals, but his performance was rightly recognised by Southgate, who was full of praise after the final whistle.

It seems amazing that a player of Foden's quality has got to the final without delivering a goal or an assist but his big moment may be yet to come.

Rodri to be carded

Spain have looked the most complete team at Euro 2024 but they have had some outstanding individuals, including Manchester City's Rodri, who has excelled in and out of possession.

The midfield maestro is silky on the ball but is also adept at employing the darker arts when his team comes under pressure.

He has picked up three yellow cards in four appearances and has every chance of being cautioned in the final.

Get 50-1 on England to win in 90 minutes with Parimatch

We’ve already mentioned that Parimatch are offering 50-1 on England to win the final of Euro 2024 .

Here is how you can claim this 50-1 Parimatch offer when you place a qualifying bet on Spain vs England at Euro 2024.

Click here and create your account.

here Opt in to this promotion.

Make a deposit via debit card or Apple Pay.

Place a bet at the normal price on England - Match Betting - 90 mins v Spain, which kicks off at 20:00 UK time on Sunday 14/07/2024.

You must do this from 14:00 UK time on Thursday 11/07/2024 until 20:00 UK time on Sunday 14/07/2024.

If England win in 90 minutes, your bet will be paid at the normal price.

You will have the extra amount credited in Free Bets, shortly after settlement, bringing your total returns up to the enhanced price of 50/1.

Applies to a maximum of £1 stake.

Parimatch betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Parimatch betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. T&Cs apply, including the following:

Free bets can be used on any sports market unless stated in the restrictions.

Bets must be placed at combined odds 2.00+ or greater.

Cannot be used on virtual sports.

Can be used as one whole bet or as a number of smaller bets.

Will only return profit exceeding your total stake.

Must be placed separately from real cash bets.

Will expire seven days after accreditation if not used.

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household.

Each customer is only eligible to receive one Welcome Offer across our sports and casino offers, regardless of whether they open additional accounts with Parimatch.

Minimum deposit: £5.

The following do not qualify for this promotion: void bets, Bet Boosts, Special Markets, Enhanced Accas and bets placed with Bonus Funds.

Deposits from any method other than card payments and Apple Pay.

Qualifying bets which are Cashed Out, or Partially Cashed Out.

Visit Parimatch for further T&Cs.

18+ . For more info visit gambleaware.org

Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Euro 2024

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Euro 2024

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football.

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.