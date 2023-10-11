Spain v Scotland predictions, betting odds and tips: Celebrations may have to wait for Tartan Army

Where to watch Spain v Scotland

Viaplay Sports 1, 7.45pm Thursday

Spain v Scotland team news

Spain

Lamine Yamal (hip) and Yeremy Pino (hamstring) have withdrawn from the squad and injured trio Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo and Pedri are unavailable.

Scotland

Ryan Jack (unspecified injury) has had to withdraw from the squad and Kieran Tierney (hamstring) misses out.

Spain v Scotland predictions

Scotland are on the brink of qualifying for Euro 2024 but their celebrations are likely to be delayed by a loss to Spain in Seville.

Steve Clarke's side have travelled to Andalusia knowing the avoidance of defeat would see them through to a second successive European Championship finals.

They have won all five qualifying matches, including a well-deserved 2-0 victory at home to Spain when they saw off La Roja in comfortable fashion.

Spain have recovered strongly since then and could still finish top of the group, but there is potential jeopardy for Luis de la Fuente’s side, who follow the Scotland fixture with Sunday's trip to third-placed Norway.

Spain won the Nations League in June, overcoming Italy and Croatia, and had a superb September, registering victories away to Georgia (7-1) and at home to Cyprus (6-0).

Successes over Scotland and Norway would see them qualify for an eighth successive European Championships with two games to spare and they should get the first part done against a Scotland side whose limitations were exposed last month by a 3-1 friendly defeat at home to England.

Clarke's outfit were outplayed by the Three Lions and their chances of securing a second shock result against Spain are hampered by the absence of key defender Kieran Tierney.

The 26-year-old's loss is a blow because his left-sided partnership with Andy Robertson has been a key element to Scotland's progress in recent years.

Scotland's coaching staff are mulling over what to do and are even contemplating a shape change with a switch to a back four under consideration.

Either way the Scots' defensive structure could be unsettled and that may be a major issue against a Spain side growing in confidence.

There are still questions marks over La Roja, who won just one of four matches at the World Cup last year, where they suffered a round of 16 elimination at the hands of Morocco.

However, De la Fuente's side seem to have grown in stature since their summer success at the Nations League finals and they can exact a measure of revenge over Scotland by securing a low-scoring victory.

Key stat

Scotland's last eight competitive games have had three or fewer goals.

Probable teams

Spain (4-3-3): Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Balde; Merino, Rodri, Gavi; Torres, Morata, Oyarzabal.

Scotland (3-4-2-1): Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, Cooper; Hickey, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn; Adams.

