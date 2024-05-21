Euro 2024 England squad reaction: Rashford and Henderson big names to miss out

England Euro 2024 squad reaction

Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson won't be on the England plane to Germany this summer after the pair were left out of the provisional squad.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate named a 33-man line-up on Tuesday, which will need to be reduced to 26 by midnight on June 7 ahead of the finals.

England will play friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina (June 3) and Iceland (June 7) as part of their Euro 2024 preparations but there will be no place for the duo who have suffered declining fortunes.

Rashford had been 8-13 to make the cut, but his dwindling form for Manchester United this season has seen him drop down the pecking order due to a raft of riches in the forwards.

The 26-year-old scored just eight times for the Red Devils this season and was left out of the squad for England's friendly against Belgium in March.

Henderson featured in the last two call-ups but didn't make it on to the pitch, and he looks to be paying the price for a lack of high-profile action following an ill-fated move to Saudi Arabia.

The former Liverpool skipper is now at Ajax but his England days look numbered, and there was no place either for Chelsea pair Reece James and Ben Chilwell, who had been 2-1 and 1-2 to make the list.

Both have been plagued by injuries this season and Southgate has thrown some new faces into the mix as he looks to fix his defensive issues.

Versatile defender Joe Gomez was 4-6 to be chosen and is now 1-12 with Coral to be in the final squad after being selected and he is joined by Liverpool teammate Jarell Quansah who receives his first senior call up.

Marc Guehi, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ezri Konsa are in, and the forward positions are well stocked, too, with six midfielders and 12 forwards named on the official release from the FA.

The midfield cohort includes Crystal Palace rising star Adam Wharton, who was a 3-1 shot to get the call and is now 4-7, while the 1-3 about Kobbie Mainoo has been cur to 1-8.

Other high-profile omissions include Jadon Sancho, Kalvin Phillips and Mason Mount, highlighting the wealth of talent available to Southgate.

Some trimming will be required in the forwards where odds-on shots Anthony Gordon, Jack Grealish and James Maddison were all named, while Eberechi Eze also features in the provisional selection following some sparkling performances for Palace. Eze was 6-5 but is now 1-2 to make the final cut.

Southgate has plenty to ponder between now and June 7 but his side remain tournament favourites at 3-1 ahead of 4-1 shots, France, and 11-2 hosts, Germany.

The Three Lions are 11-8 to reach the final, and they are just 2-5 to win Group B in which they are housed alongside Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia.

England open their campaign against the Serbs on June 16 and they are 1-2 to kick off with a victory at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

