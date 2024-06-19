Slovenia vs Serbia prediction, betting tips and odds + get £40 in free bets with Coral

Coral are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Slovenia vs Serbia. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Slovenia vs Serbia

You can watch Slovenia vs Serbia in Euro 2024 at 2pm on Thursday June 20, live on ITV1.

Match prediction & best bet

Slovenia or draw double chance

1pt Evs Boyles, Hills

Slovenia have only lost one of their last 13 games and could avoid defeat once more against a Serbia side that may be lacking in creativity due to an injury to key man Filip Kostic.

Slovenia vs Serbia odds

Slovenia 4-1

Serbia 4-5

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Slovenia vs Serbia predictions

Slovenia held Denmark to a 1-1 draw in their opening group game and could avoid defeat once more when they take on Serbia in Munich on Thursday.

Matjaz Kek’s men have only lost one of their last 13 games and have recorded victories over Portugal, the USA and Finland in that run.

They finished level on points with Denmark in qualifying and played well enough to earn a point from the 1992 winners in their opening clash.

This European Championship has seen many young players make their mark on the tournament and Benjamin Sesko will be aiming to be the next.

The 21-year-old already has 11 goals for his nation and was a handful against Denmark, whistling one shot just wide and seeing another rattle the post.

With a solid backline marshalled by Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, Sesko and former Middlesbrough man Andraz Sporar are responsible for providing the spark in attacking areas.

Serbia may well have more big names in their squad but getting the right balance in their side has been an issue.

Dragan Stojkovic’s men managed to compete physically with England for much of their first match, a 1-0 defeat, but they registered only one shot on target and have now lost four of their last seven games.

The Eagles have also been dealt a major blow as star left-sided playmaker Filip Kostic suffered a knee injury that will rule him out of the rest of the tournament.

That dramatically reduces the supply options for their impressive strikeforce of Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

A Serbia squad that is already unbalanced has taken another blow and it looks worth siding with Slovenia to spring something of an upset.

Captain Dusan Tadic had to make way in the opener but is likely to return as Stojkovic looks for a way to crowbar his attacking talents into the team.

As a result, Serbia have just two clean sheets in their last 13 games and look vulnerable again.

They struggle to defend the ball over the top so keep an eye out for Sporar making runs in behind while Sesko is likely to cause issues from deeper between the lines.

With a solid side that should be able to compete with Serbia’s physicality, Slovenia could well have enough spark going forward to at least avoid defeat.

Key stat

Six of the eight games between these teams have ended in a draw

Slovenia vs Serbia team news

Slovenia

Slovenia may field an unchanged team from the one that drew 1-1 with Denmark in their first game.

Serbia

Filip Kostic will miss the rest of the tournament through injury and is likely to be replaced by Filip Mladenovic while Dusan Tadic is likely to return to the fold after missing the opener against England.

Probable teams

Slovenia (4-4-2): Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Gnezda Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko

Serbia (3-4-1-2): V Milinkovic-Savic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, S Milinkovic-Savic, Gudelj, Mladenovic; Tadic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic

Inside info

Slovenia

Star man Jan Oblak

Top scorer Andraz Sporar

Penalty taker Benjamin Sesko

Card magnet Erik Janza

Assist ace Adam Gnezda Cerin

Set-piece aerial threat Jaka Bijol

Serbia

Star man Dusan Vlahovic

Top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic

Penalty taker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Card magnet Strahinja Pavlovic

Assist ace Dusan Tadic

Set-piece aerial threat Aleksandar Mitrovic

Match info

Fifa rankings

Slovenia 57, Serbia 33

Venue

Allianz Arena, Munich

Weather

Cloudy, 27C

Slovenia vs Serbia b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in six of Slovenia's last eight game

Benjamin Sesko to have a shot on target

Benjamin Sesko averaged 1.47 shots on target per 90 minutes for RB Leipzig last season

Strahinja Pavolvic to be shown a card

Strahinja Pavolvic was carded 11 times in 26 league games for RB Salzburg last season

Pays out at 11-1 with Paddy Power

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.