Slovakia vs Ukraine prediction, betting tips and odds: Get £40 in free bets with Betfair

Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Slovakia vs Ukraine. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Slovakia vs Ukraine

You can watch Slovakia vs Ukraine in Euro 2024 at 2pm on Friday 21 June, live on BBC One

Match prediction & best bet

Slovakia or draw double chance

2pts 3-4 BoyleSports

There was little in Ukraine's disappointing 3-0 defeat to Romania to suggest they warrant being such strong favourites against Belgium's conquerors Slovakia, who have been beaten in only three of their last 18 internationals and are always well-organised by manager Francesco Calzona.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £40 In Free Bets When You Place £10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free bet every time your team scores in the groups ​when you place a £10 bet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

You can bet on Slovakia vs Ukraine here and get £40 in free bets with Betfair

Slovakia vs Ukraine odds

Slovakia 14-5

Ukraine 11-10

Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Slovakia vs Ukraine predictions

Despite subsiding to a 3-0 defeat against Group E underdogs Romania in their opening contest of Euro 2024, bookmakers make Ukraine strong favourites to respond with a win over Slovakia.

Ukraine were their own worst enemy in that limp loss. They were punished for giving the ball away in dangerous areas too often while their goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who has generally excelled when called upon by Real Madrid this season, was uncharacteristically poor.

Serhiy Rebrov’s side took until 77 minutes to register the first of only two shots on target and they make little appeal against a Slovakia side riding the crest of a wave after stunning Belgium in their first group game.

The Slovakians rode their luck a little in that shock 1-0 win – Romelu Lukaku had two goals ruled out for the Belgians – but on the whole they defended resolutely.

A point from one of their remaining two outings in Group E would almost certainly see them progress to the last 16 but they’ll now be eyeing a more favourable path in the knockouts and shouldn’t be underestimated in Dusseldorf.

Slovakia are extremely well-organised under manager Francesco Calzona and in captain Milan Skriniar, who plies his trade with Paris Saint-Germain, they boast an excellent defensive leader.

Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka provides a sprinkling of star dust in midfield and Ukraine, despite possessing emerging talents from some top of Europe's club side, don’t warrant being so short in the betting.

Slovakia won both of their final two warm-up games, against San Marino and Wales, 4-0 and following their win over Belgium they have now won ten of their last 14 internationals.

Indeed, Calzona’s side have lost only three of their last 18 matches and those defeats came against Portugal (twice) and Austria. Ukraine’s sole victory in their last four matches, meanwhile, came against minnows Moldova.

La Liga Golden Boot winner Artem Dovbyk was on the periphary for much of Ukraine's defeat to Romania, while Mykhailo Mudryk was his wasteful self and Oleksandr Zinchenko struggled to impact the game from left-back.

Ukraine were far too passive which has to be a worry against a Slovakia side who have conceded more than once in only three of their last 16 outings, a run which included nine clean sheets.

The pressure is well and truly on Ukraine, especially with a final group game against Belgium to come, and they may fail to come up with the answers required.

Key stat

Slovakia have won ten of their last 14 internationals.

Slovakia vs Ukraine team news

Slovakia

Ondrej Duda should overcome cramp so Francesco Calzona is expected to name an unchanged team from Monday's hard-fought win over Belgium.

Ukraine

Vitaliy Mykolenko missed Ukraine’s loss to Romania and is again doubtful. Roman Yaremchuk and Ruslan Malinovskyi are pushing for starts.

Probable teams

Slovakia (4-3-3): Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin.

Ukraine (4-3-3): Lunin; Konoplya, Zarbarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Malinovskyi, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Tsyhankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk.

Inside info

Slovakia

Star man Stanislav Lobotka

Top scorer Lukas Haraslin

Penalty taker Ondrej Duda

Card magnet Ondrej Duda

Assist ace David Hancko

Set-piece aerial threat Milan Skriniar

Ukraine

Star man Oleksandr Zinchenko

Top scorer Viktor Tsyhankov

Penalty taker Viktor Tsyhankov

Card magnet Mykola Matvienko

Assist ace Georgiy Sudakov

Set-piece aerial threat Illia Zabarnyi

Slovakia v Ukraine b et builder predictions

Under 1.5 Ukraine goals

Ukraine had only two shots on target in defeat to Romania and Slovakia have kept nine clean sheets in their last 16 outings.

Peter Pekarik to commit over 1.5 fouls

Slovenia's veteran full-back committed two fouls against Belgium and Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk, who won three fouls against Romania, is likely to test his discipline.

Over 9.5 corners

Both Slovakia's win over Belgium and Ukraine's defeat to Romania featured 12 corners and the Ukrainians will have to adopt a positive approach so bank on at least ten in Dusseldorf.

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

Grab £40 in Betfair free bets when you bet on Slovakia v Ukraine

We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on Slovakia v Ukraine in Euro 2024.

Here is how you can claim this £40 Betfair multiples offer when you place a qualifying bet on Slovakia v Ukraine.

Head over to Betfair through this link to sign up using promo code ZSKAOF .

through this link Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0).

Get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport.

Betfair betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £40 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

All rewards are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded.

Unmatched, unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion.

Excludes 'same market' bets placed on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in full or in part) will not qualify.

You'll be able to see details of your free bets in the ‘My Bonuses’ tab which can be accessed at the top of the website.

If Betfair find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.

Visit Betfair for further T&Cs

Betfair 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.