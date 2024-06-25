Slovakia vs Romania prediction, betting tips, odds and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Slovakia vs Romania

You can watch Slovakia vs Romania in Euro 2024 at 5pm on Wednesday, June 26 live on BBC Two

Match prediction & best bet

Highest scoring half - draw

1pt 8-5 BoyleSports

Don’t expect too many risks from two teams for whom a draw should be enough to breeze into the round of 16. A fairly tame affair could be in the offing in Frankfurt, from start to finish.

Slovakia vs Romania odds

Slovakia 23-10

Romania 29-10

Draw 11-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Slovakia vs Romania predictions

Conspiracy talk in the media and draw odds of 11-10 tell you everything you need to know about the lie of the land heading into the meeting of Slovakia and Romania in Frankfurt.

All four teams in Group E have three points and with Romania top of the section and Slovakia third, both know a draw will be enough to get them through to the knockout stage.

Anyone fancying a bet needs to weigh up if it will be handshakes all round from the off or whether either of these sides wants to take a punt on a victory while running the risk of elimination.

What seems clearer is that the draw is no value even though it has probably always looked the likeliest outcome between two nations separated by just two places in Fifa's rankings.

Both have played well in patches with a win each as Slovakia stunned Belgium 1-0 while Romania crushed Ukraine 3-0. Both then lost their second games, the Romanians not recovering from conceding early against Belgium while Slovakia blew a one-goal lead in a 2-1 loss to Ukraine.

But this hasn't looked a world-beating section at all and these are two modest sides.

Before Tuesday’s games the Romanians were one of three teams with a sub-80 percent pass success rate on possession of under 40 percent. Only three teams had been less accurate with their crossing, only five teams - England among them - had fired off fewer shots. You get the picture.

In all those indicators and others Slovakia were only marginally better.

That Romania managed to score three goals in one game was the real headline news - that they failed to score in the other was more typical of a team whose two warm-up games for these finals were 0-0 draws against Bulgaria and Liechtenstein.

Slovakia will be the side smarting given that they looked to be heading for six points after an outstanding first-half effort against Ukraine only to lose their grip and the plot in the second half. Ukraine came back well but Slovakia should have been better.

It's not easy to make a case for either side in 90 minutes based on their performances at the tournament and that adds weight to the idea of the draw, even without the bigger picture. The price, though, is the big negative.

If the match does map out as many foresee then backing the draw in the highest scoring half market looks a decent alternative. Given there is no great incentive for either team to go for broke, chances are likely to be few and far between.

Key stat

Romania have won just two of 18 matches played at the European Championship finals

Slovakia vs Romania team news

Slovakia

Francesco Calzona has named the same starting line-up in each of the first two games and will be tempted to do so for a third time.

Romania

Romania welcomed veteran striker Denis Alibec back from injury off the bench against Belgium and he will challenge Denis Dragus for a start.

Probable teams

Slovakia (4-3-3): Dubravka; Pekerik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin.

Romania (4-1-4-1): Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; M Marin; Man, R Marin, Stanciu, Mihaila; Alibec.

Inside info

Slovakia

Star man Stanislav Lobotka

Top scorer Lukas Haraslin

Penalty taker Ondrej Duda

Card magnet Peter Pekarik

Assist ace Juraj Kucka

Set-piece aerial threat Milan Skriniar

Romania

Star man Radu Dragusin

Top scorer Nicolae Stanciu

Penalty taker Razvan Marin

Card magnet Marius Marin

Assist ace Dennis Man

Set-piece aerial threat

Radu Dragusin

Match info

Fifa rankings

Slovakia 45, Romania 47

Venue

Waldstadion, Frankfurt

Weather

Sunny, 29C

Slovakia vs Romania b et builder predictions

Under 9 match corners

These teams average 5.5 corners per game but unless something dramatic happens it's hard to see both teams nearing that mark.

Under 3 goals

Playing to the idea that the tension of the occasion - and the risks of getting it wrong - might add up to something low-scoring

Peter Pekarik Over 38.5 Passes

Romania enjoy under 40 per cent possession and Pekarik managed 45 passes against Ukraine, a mark he can pass here

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

