Where to watch

BBC One, 8pm Wednesday

Scotland vs Switzerland bet builder tips

Switzerland to win

Kwadwo Duah to score at any time

Billy Gilmour to be carded

21-1 with Paddy Power

Switzerland to win

Scotland are under massive pressure after their dismal 5-1 defeat to Germany and they could be pushed to the brink of elimination by Switzerland, who should justify odds-on favouritism in Cologne.

The Scots might have expected a loss in their opening game but they would have hoped to put in a better performance.

They were totally outclassed by the Germans and will need to play much better to have any hope of accruing the points they need to advance beyond the group phase.

Switzerland are already on the brink of qualifying after their impressive 3-1 victory over Hungary.

The Swiss were not among the fancied teams at the start of the tournament but they reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 and will be hoping to match or perhaps improve on that achievement.

Kwadwo Duah to score any time

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin was sprang a few surprises with some of his selections on Saturday and he got it right by choosing inexperienced striker Kwadwo Duah to lead his attack.

Duah was a livewire from the first whistle and showed his quality and composure by scoring the opening goal.

The Ludogorets Razgrad player should approach the Scotland game with confidence and he looks overpriced to add to his goal tally.

Billy Gilmour to be carded

There has been a clamour for some Scottish changes after the dismal defeat to Germany and one of the beneficiaries should be midfielder Billy Gilmour, who was surprisingly omitted for the opening game.

Gilmour should get on the ball and help Scotland to get their passing game going.

However, he can be rash with his challenges and was top of Brighton's Premier League card count last season with eight yellows and one red.

The 23-year-old will be desperate to make a positive impression but he looks a strong candidate for a caution.

