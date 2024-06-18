- More
Scotland vs Switzerland Euro 2024 bet builder tips and predictions: get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
Free bet builder tips and predictions for Scotland vs Switzerland in the Euro 2024 Group A match on Wednesday. Plus bet £10 and £60 in BetMGM free bets
BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here.
We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch
BBC One, 8pm Wednesday
Scotland vs Switzerland bet builder tips
Switzerland to win
Kwadwo Duah to score at any time
Billy Gilmour to be carded
21-1 with Paddy Power
Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets
- Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games
You can bet on Euro 2024 here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
Switzerland to win
Scotland are under massive pressure after their dismal 5-1 defeat to Germany and they could be pushed to the brink of elimination by Switzerland, who should justify odds-on favouritism in Cologne.
The Scots might have expected a loss in their opening game but they would have hoped to put in a better performance.
They were totally outclassed by the Germans and will need to play much better to have any hope of accruing the points they need to advance beyond the group phase.
Switzerland are already on the brink of qualifying after their impressive 3-1 victory over Hungary.
The Swiss were not among the fancied teams at the start of the tournament but they reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 and will be hoping to match or perhaps improve on that achievement.
Kwadwo Duah to score any time
Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin was sprang a few surprises with some of his selections on Saturday and he got it right by choosing inexperienced striker Kwadwo Duah to lead his attack.
Duah was a livewire from the first whistle and showed his quality and composure by scoring the opening goal.
The Ludogorets Razgrad player should approach the Scotland game with confidence and he looks overpriced to add to his goal tally.
Billy Gilmour to be carded
There has been a clamour for some Scottish changes after the dismal defeat to Germany and one of the beneficiaries should be midfielder Billy Gilmour, who was surprisingly omitted for the opening game.
Gilmour should get on the ball and help Scotland to get their passing game going.
However, he can be rash with his challenges and was top of Brighton's Premier League card count last season with eight yellows and one red.
The 23-year-old will be desperate to make a positive impression but he looks a strong candidate for a caution.
Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Euro 2024
We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024.
Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Euro 2024
- Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account
- Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs
BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.
- New customers only
- Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football.
- Seven-day expiry
- Exclusions apply
- Stakes are not returned
- Further T&Cs apply
- 18+. For more info visit Gambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inEuro 2024
Last updated
- Scotland vs Switzerland prediction, betting tips and odds and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Germany vs Hungary prediction, betting tips and odds + get £50 in free bet builders with Paddy Power
- Tom Clark: Superb German hosts and visiting fans a reminder of what was missing at Euro 2020 and Qatar 2022
- Portugal vs Czech Republic: Grab up to £420 in free bets for Tuesday’s Euro 2024 Group F match
- Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back Portugal to win 2-0 vs Czech Republic at 6-1 odds and get a £60 free bet with BetMGM
- Royal Ascot 2024 Midnite betting offer: bet £10 and get £20 in free bets
- Get £20 in Royal Ascot free bets with Ladbrokes for day one's races
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day one's races
- Claim up to £600 with these bookmaker betting offers for Royal Ascot day one
- Bet365 Royal Ascot free bets: grab £30 for this week's races with this new customer betting offer
- Scotland vs Switzerland prediction, betting tips and odds and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Germany vs Hungary prediction, betting tips and odds + get £50 in free bet builders with Paddy Power
- Tom Clark: Superb German hosts and visiting fans a reminder of what was missing at Euro 2020 and Qatar 2022
- Portugal vs Czech Republic: Grab up to £420 in free bets for Tuesday’s Euro 2024 Group F match
- Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back Portugal to win 2-0 vs Czech Republic at 6-1 odds and get a £60 free bet with BetMGM
- Royal Ascot 2024 Midnite betting offer: bet £10 and get £20 in free bets
- Get £20 in Royal Ascot free bets with Ladbrokes for day one's races
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day one's races
- Claim up to £600 with these bookmaker betting offers for Royal Ascot day one
- Bet365 Royal Ascot free bets: grab £30 for this week's races with this new customer betting offer