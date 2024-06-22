Scotland vs Hungary prediction, betting tips and odds + get £50 in bet builders with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering £50 in bet builders when you bet on Scotland vs Hungary. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Scotland vs Hungary

You can watch Scotland vs Hungary in Group A at Euro 2024 at 8pm on Sunday, June 23, live on BBC One

Match prediction & best bet

Over 3.5 goals

2pts 2-1 general

Both Scotland and Hungary need to target maximum points and both have looked better in attack than defence at this tournament.

Scotland vs Hungary odds

Scotland 17-10

Hungary 6-4

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Scotland vs Hungary predictions

Scotland and Hungary have no reason to hold back as they head into their final Euro 2024 Group A game and that should lead to an entertaining contest in Frankfurt.

While England's 1-1 draw with Denmark was regarded as a national crisis, Scotland have a spring in their step after achieving the same result against Switzerland in their second group match.

Lowering expectations is always a smart move for a national-team manager and the only way was up for Steve Clarke's side after their 5-1 drubbing by Germany in the opening game of the tournament.

But the Scots were good value for their draw with the Swiss, who needed a stunning strike from Xherdan Shaqiri to equalise Scott McTominay's extravagantly deflected opener in Cologne.

The point leaves Scotland needing a win against Hungary to give themselves a chance of progressing from a tough section.

They are 8-5 to reach the last 16, from even-money at the start of the tournament, but that represents a recovery of sorts after their bruising defeat to hosts Germany.

Scotland had Ryan Porteous sent off just before half-time and only got on the scoresheet through an 87th-minute Antonio Rudiger own goal, having mustered just one off-target shot themselves.

They showed far more attacking intent against the Swiss, when McTominay had four attempts at goal and centre-back Grant Hanley hit the post with a second-half header.

McTominay's fellow Premier League midfielders John McGinn and Billy Gilmour also impressed for Scotland and they can contribute to a high-scoring clash with Hungary.

The Magyars must also go on the offensive after losing 3-1 to Switzerland and 2-0 to Germany in their first two matches.

After their opening defeat to the Swiss, coach Marco Rossi advised against betting even one Hungarian forint – less than 1p – on his team beating Germany.

That tip proved to be a shrewd one but Rossi's men are slight favourites to beat Scotland and backing over 3.5 goals could be worth a few forints.

It has been a winning bet in six of Scotland's last nine internationals and could easily have copped in their matchday-two fixture against the Swiss.

Both teams scored in the first 26 minutes and both had chances to win the game as Hanley hit the woodwork and Scotland keeper Angus Gunn made a couple of smart saves either side of half-time.

Hungary talisman Dominik Szoboszlai set up striker Barnabas Varga for their goal against Switzerland and Liverpool's Szoboszlai, Varga and fellow forward Roland Sallai had eight shots between them against Germany.

Varga has scored 46 goals in 48 starts in his last two top-flight seasons in Hungary and he could trouble a Scotland defence missing the injured Kieran Tierney and the suspended Porteous.

Hungary's last three Euro 2024 qualifiers against Lithuania, Bulgaria and Montenegro, all featured over 3.5 goals and neither they nor Scotland will want to end their campaign with a whimper.

Key stat

Six of Scotland's last nine internationals have featured over 3.5 goals

Scotland vs Hungary team news

Scotland

Kieran Tierney (hamstring) will miss the rest of the tournament and Ryan Porteous is suspended after his red card against Germany, so Scott McKenna should start in a three-man defence. Striker Lawrence Shankland is pushing for a start.

Hungary

Loic Nego and Bendeguz Bolla are competing for a start at right wing-back. Martin Adam is an option if coach Marco Rossi wants to play with two strikers.

Probable teams

Scotland (3-4-2-1): Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, McKenna; Ralston, McGregor, Gilmour, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn; Adams

Hungary (3-4-2-1): Gulacsi; Fiola, Orban, Dardai; Nego, A Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga

Inside info

Scotland

Star man Andy Robertson

Top scorer Scott McTominay

Penalty taker John McGinn

Card magnet Jack Hendry

Assist ace Andy Robertson

Set-piece aerial threat Scott McTominay

Hungary

Star man Dominik Szoboszlai

Top scorer Roland Sallai

Penalty taker Dominik Szoboszlai

Card magnet Attila Fiola

Assist ace Dominik Szoboszlai

Set-piece aerial threat Willi Orban

Match info

Fifa rankings

Scotland 39, Hungary 27

Venue

MHPArena, Stuttgart

Weather

Cloudy but dry, 21C

