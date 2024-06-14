BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

When to bet

Hungary v Switzerland

ITV1, Saturday 2pm

Spain v Croatia

ITV1, Saturday 5pm

Italy v Albania

BBC1, Saturday 8pm

Best bets

Attila Szalai to commit two or more fouls

2pts 6-5 Paddy Power, Betfair

Josko Gvardiol to have a shot

2pts 13-10 Paddy Power, Betfair

Davide Frattesi to score at any time

1pt 10-3 bet365

Player props preview

Hungary v Switzerland

Hungary are one of the most progressive teams in Europe, taking big steps forward under Marco Rossi since he took over in 2018, and they will fancy their chances in their Group A opener against Switzerland.

The Magyars have beaten England home and away in recent times and have lost only one of their last 16 games.

They face a Switzerland side that have become a mainstay of major tournaments but finished five points adrift of Romania in qualifying and have a plenty to prove.

Expect the Swiss to play a fairly fluid front three, something that could stretch Hungary’s back line.

Attila Szalai will play on the left side of the Magyars' defensive trio and he could be pulled into some uncomfortable defensive positions.

Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez likes to get forward from left wing-back and could leave Szalai exposed on the flank.

The 26-year-old played just 361 minutes in the Bundesliga last season but gave away seven fouls in that time.

He also topped Hungary’s rankings with 12 fouls conceded in qualifying and was booked in their final friendly against Israel, so side with him to concede two or more fouls here.

Spain v Croatia

There are a number of intriguing matchups in Spain’s game against Croatia but the standout one is the likely clash between two of the most exciting young players in world football, Lamine Yamal and Josko Gvardiol.

The 16-year-old Yamal looks set to start on the right and take on the Manchester City defender Gvardiol.

While Yamal will focus on causing issues for Croatia’s back line, he cannot neglect his defensive duties, with Gvardiol a dangerous player going forward.

The 22-year-old netted five times for the Citizens this season and averaged 1.24 shots per 90 minutes in the Premier League.

While he will undoubtedly have a different role in his national team, he will also be one of their primary aerial threats, an element of the game in which they should have a considerable advantage over Spain, so Gvardiol could have an effort on goal.

Italy v Albania

Italy have struggled to decide upon their strongest forward line but Davide Frattesi may have played his way into the starting 11.

The 24-year-old had a strong first season at Inter, netting eight goals in all competitions in just 1,580 minutes of action, the equivalent of 17 games.

He was also the Azzurri’s top scorer in qualifying with three goals and netted the only strike in their recent win over Bosnia.

While their opening game against Albania may be a low-scoring affair, Frattesi looks a big price to get on the scoresheet.

