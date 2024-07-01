Romania vs Netherlands prediction, betting tips and odds: get £50 in free bets with Betfair

Betfair are offering £50 in free bets when you bet on Romania vs Netherlands. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Romania vs Netherlands

You can watch Romania vs Netherlands in the Euro 2024 round of 16 fixture at 5pm on Tuesday, July 2nd, live on BBC One.

Match prediction & best bet

Netherlands to win and over 1.5 goals

2pts 3-4 BoyleSports

There should be more to come from Netherlands, who can see off a defensively fragile Romania and reach the quarter-finals for the first time since Euro 2008.

Romania vs Netherlands odds

Romania 8-1

Netherlands 4-9

Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Romania vs Netherlands predictions

The Netherlands scraped through the Euro 2024 group phase as one of the four third placed qualifiers but they have landed in the softer half of the draw and can make further progress with a win over Romania.

When the Dutch achieved their sole European Championship triumph at Euro 1988 they won four of five matches.

However, there have been instances of successful teams taking a while to get going, including Euro 2016 champions Portugal, who drew their opening three matches before clicking into gear in the knockout rounds.

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman is searching for his best side but he is quite prepared to make big decisions and made a change after 35 minutes of last Tuesday 3-2 loss to Austria, replacing midfielder Joey Veerman with attacker Xavi Simons.

The tactical switch was made when the Austrians were 1-0 in front and, while it failed to shift the outcome in the Netherlands' favour, it did contribute to a much-improved second half performance.

Simons appears likely to start against Romania and his willingness to commit opposing defenders should give the Dutch attack an extra dimension.

Getting Simons into the side should also benefit Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay, who scored against Austria and have the ability to make a bigger impact as the tournament progresses.

There is scope for improvement from Koeman's side and it shouldn't take a scintillating performance to get the better of Romania, who are preparing for only their second knockout clash at a European Championship.

The Tricolours reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2000, which was a 16-team event, before losing 2-0 to Italy.

They also suffered round-of-16 exits at the 1990 and 1998 World Cup, but were quarter-finalists at USA 94 where their 3-2 round-of-16 success over Argentina stands out as their only knockout victory at a major tournament.

Romania arrived at Euro 2024 with modest expectations but caught the eye immediately with a 3-0 success over Ukraine.

However, that victory was assisted by a pair of errors from opposing goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin and there was a reality check in store five days later when they were beaten 2-0 by Belgium.

The Romanians wrapped up the group stage with an entertaining 1-1 draw with Slovakia which was a decent spectacle despite both teams being aware that a defeat would have eliminated them from the tournament.

In all three games Romania head coach Edward Iordanescu has shown a willingness to play an entertaining style of football.

But Iordanescu's defence has looked stretched at times and his back four is weakened against the Dutch with left-back Nicusor Bancu serving a one-game ban.

Romania created good chances against all of their group-stage opponents but they are about to face their toughest test of the tournament and may struggle to avoid elimination.

Key stat

Netherlands have won nine of their 13 matches against Romania

Romania vs Netherlands team news

Romania

Left-back Nicusor Bancu must serve a one-game ban Razvan Marin is back in training and should start.

Netherlands

Xavi Simons is expected to come in for Joey Veerman, who was taken off after just 35 minutes of the loss to Austria. Joshua Zirkzee has recovered from illness.

Probable teams

Romania (4-1-4-1): Nita; Mogos, Dragusin, Burca, Ratiu; M Marin; Hagi, R Marin, Stanciu, Coman; Dragus.

Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Geertruida, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay.

Inside info

Romania

Star man Nicolae Stanciu

Top scorer Nicolae Stanciu

Penalty taker Razvan Marin

Card magnet Marius Marin

Assist ace Razvan Marin

Set-piece aerial threat Radu Dragusin

Netherlands

Star man Virgil van Dijk

Top scorer Memphis Depay

Penalty taker Cody Gakpo

Card magnet Jerdy Schouten

Assist ace Cody Gakpo

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Match info

Rankings

Romania (47), Netherlands (7)

Venue

Allianz Arena, Munich

Weather

Overcast, 20C

Romania vs Netherlands b et builder predictions

Netherlands to win

The Netherlands look as strong as any team in the bottom half of the draw and they should be too good for Romania, who may have peaked too soon.

Memphis Depay to score any time

Depay is second in the Dutch scoring charts with 46 international goals and he can add at least one more in Munich

Marius Marin to be carded

The Pisa midfielder was carded 14 times in Serie B last season and his combative nature could get him into trouble against the Dutch.

Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power

