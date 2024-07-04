Portugal vs France prediction, betting tips and odds + get 30-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Portugal vs France. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Portugal vs France

You can watch Portugal vs France in Euro 2024 at 8pm on Friday, July 5, live on BBC One

Match prediction & best bet

Under 1.5 goals

2pts 13-8 bet365, Betfair, BoyleSports

France's first four matches at Euro 2024 have produced only four goals – two penalties and two own goals – while Portugal needed a last-16 shootout to get past Slovenia after a goalless 120 minutes on Monday.

You can bet on Portugal vs France here and get 30-1 on a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Portugal vs France odds

90 minutes

Portugal 12-5

France 7-5

Draw 21-10

To qualify

Portugal 6-5

France 4-6

Odds correct at time of publishing

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 30/1 A Goal To Be Scored, Portugal v France ENHANCED ODDS Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on the Over 0.5 Goals market in the Portugal v France game on Friday, July 5th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

You can bet on Portugal vs France here and get 30-1 on a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Portugal vs France predictions

Portugal and France ground their way into the Euro 2024 quarter-finals and, for all the attacking talent in their squads, an attritional contest is expected in Hamburg.

The teams met in the final of Euro 2016, when a 109th-minute goal from Eder gave Portugal a 1-0 victory over the tournament hosts at the Stade de France.

The French forwards have had a similarly frustrating time at this tournament, where their 1-0 wins over Austria in the group stage and Belgium in the last 16 were both sealed by own goals from opposition defenders.

Les Bleus' only other strike was a Kylian Mbappe penalty in the 1-1 draw with Poland and they were fortunate that VAR disallowed a Xavi Simons effort in their goalless Group D stalemate with the Netherlands.

No goalscorer has been a winning bet in four of France's last five internationals, as they drew 0-0 with Canada in their last prep game before the Euros, and under 1.5 goals looks a solid bet as it is hard to see Les Bleus cutting loose against Portugal.

Roberto Martinez's side were well backed in the build-up to the tournament but they are back out to 9-1 after ending up in the same half of the draw as France, Germany and Spain.

Portugal should have the squad to compete with those teams but they made heavy weather of their last-16 tie against Slovenia, winning on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal drought at the Euros continued as his extra-time penalty was superbly saved by Jan Oblak.

But Oblak's opposite number Diogo Costa proved to be the match-winner, saving Slovenia's first three penalties while Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva converted their spot-kicks.

Costa will be wary of the threat posed by France star Mbappe, who missed the draw with the Netherlands due to a broken nose but had five shots on target on his return to action against Poland.

Mbappe was less influential against Belgium, when only two of France's 19 attempts were on target and they needed an 85th-minute deflection off Jan Vertonghen to beat Red Devils keeper Koen Casteels.

Portugal won their first two group games, beating the Czech Republic 2-1 thanks to a 92nd-minute winner and easing to a 3-0 victory over Turkey.

However, Martinez's men were shut out in a shock 2-0 defeat to Georgia on matchday three and the seemingly undroppable Ronaldo failed to find the net with eight shots against Slovenia.

His presence means the sparky Diogo Jota is likely to be on the bench again alongside PSG striker Goncalo Ramos, who scored a last-16 hat-trick against Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup but has been restricted to just 24 minutes of playing time at the Euros.

Key stat

France's last five internationals have produced only four goals

Portugal vs France team news

Portugal

Roberto Martinez could name the same 11 who started against Slovenia although Diogo Jota and Francisco Conceicao are pushing for recalls in attack.

France

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot is suspended and Kingsley Coman is a doubt after leaving the squad for the birth of his fourth child. Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani are competing for a start up front.

Probable teams

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha; Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo

France (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Kolo Muani

Inside info

Portugal

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo

Penalty takers Cristiano Ronaldo

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Cristiano Ronaldo

France

Star man Kylian Mbappe

Top scorer Kylian Mbappe

Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe

Card magnet Theo Hernandez

Assist ace Antoine Griezmann

Set-piece aerial threat Dayot Upamecano

Match info

Fifa rankings

Portugal 6, France 2

Venue

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Weather

Cloudy but dry, 17C

Portugal vs France b et builder predictions

One or both teams not to score

France have kept five clean sheets in their last six games and only one of Portugal's last five featured goals at both ends

Joao Palhinha to be shown a card

The Portugal midfielder, booked 13 times in 31 Premier League starts for Fulham, was cautioned against Turkey and made five tackles in 45 minutes against Georgia

Joao Cancelo to be shown a card

Portugal right-back Cancelo, who was booked in Monday's win over Slovenia, faces a tricky evening against France speedster Kylian Mbappe

Pays out at 14-1 with bet365

Grab £30 in free bets with Paddy Power if a goal is scored in Portugal vs France

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Portugal vs France

Here is how you can claim this £30 Paddy Power free bets offer when you place a qualifying bet Portugal vs France at Euro 2024.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and sign up using this code: Y FBCXF .

through this link Deposit £10 via debit card or Apple pay.

Place a max £1 bet on Over 0.5 goals to be scored market in the Portugal vs France game, Friday, July 5.

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 30-1 payout, credited in free bets.

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £30 in free bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK.

You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 7 days.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If Paddy Power find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, they reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Cashed Out or Partially Cashed out bets are excluded from the promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

To complete Phone Verification you must have a device capable of receiving an SMS.

Visit Paddy Power for further T&Cs

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.