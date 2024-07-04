Portugal vs France prediction, betting tips and odds + get 30-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

- More
Where to watch Portugal vs France
You can watch Portugal vs France in Euro 2024 at 8pm on Friday, July 5, live on BBC One
Match prediction & best bet
Under 1.5 goals
2pts 13-8 bet365, Betfair, BoyleSports
France's first four matches at Euro 2024 have produced only four goals – two penalties and two own goals – while Portugal needed a last-16 shootout to get past Slovenia after a goalless 120 minutes on Monday.
Portugal vs France odds
90 minutes
Portugal 12-5
France 7-5
Draw 21-10
To qualify
Portugal 6-5
France 4-6
Odds correct at time of publishing
30/1 A Goal To Be Scored, Portugal v France
Portugal vs France predictions
Portugal and France ground their way into the Euro 2024 quarter-finals and, for all the attacking talent in their squads, an attritional contest is expected in Hamburg.
The teams met in the final of Euro 2016, when a 109th-minute goal from Eder gave Portugal a 1-0 victory over the tournament hosts at the Stade de France.
The French forwards have had a similarly frustrating time at this tournament, where their 1-0 wins over Austria in the group stage and Belgium in the last 16 were both sealed by own goals from opposition defenders.
Les Bleus' only other strike was a Kylian Mbappe penalty in the 1-1 draw with Poland and they were fortunate that VAR disallowed a Xavi Simons effort in their goalless Group D stalemate with the Netherlands.
No goalscorer has been a winning bet in four of France's last five internationals, as they drew 0-0 with Canada in their last prep game before the Euros, and under 1.5 goals looks a solid bet as it is hard to see Les Bleus cutting loose against Portugal.
Roberto Martinez's side were well backed in the build-up to the tournament but they are back out to 9-1 after ending up in the same half of the draw as France, Germany and Spain.
Portugal should have the squad to compete with those teams but they made heavy weather of their last-16 tie against Slovenia, winning on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes.
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal drought at the Euros continued as his extra-time penalty was superbly saved by Jan Oblak.
But Oblak's opposite number Diogo Costa proved to be the match-winner, saving Slovenia's first three penalties while Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva converted their spot-kicks.
Costa will be wary of the threat posed by France star Mbappe, who missed the draw with the Netherlands due to a broken nose but had five shots on target on his return to action against Poland.
Mbappe was less influential against Belgium, when only two of France's 19 attempts were on target and they needed an 85th-minute deflection off Jan Vertonghen to beat Red Devils keeper Koen Casteels.
Portugal won their first two group games, beating the Czech Republic 2-1 thanks to a 92nd-minute winner and easing to a 3-0 victory over Turkey.
However, Martinez's men were shut out in a shock 2-0 defeat to Georgia on matchday three and the seemingly undroppable Ronaldo failed to find the net with eight shots against Slovenia.
His presence means the sparky Diogo Jota is likely to be on the bench again alongside PSG striker Goncalo Ramos, who scored a last-16 hat-trick against Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup but has been restricted to just 24 minutes of playing time at the Euros.
Key stat
France's last five internationals have produced only four goals
Portugal vs France team news
Portugal
Roberto Martinez could name the same 11 who started against Slovenia although Diogo Jota and Francisco Conceicao are pushing for recalls in attack.
France
Midfielder Adrien Rabiot is suspended and Kingsley Coman is a doubt after leaving the squad for the birth of his fourth child. Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani are competing for a start up front.
Probable teams
Portugal (4-2-3-1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha; Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo
France (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Kolo Muani
Inside info
Portugal
Star man Bruno Fernandes
Top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo
Penalty takers Cristiano Ronaldo
Card magnet Joao Palhinha
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Cristiano Ronaldo
France
Star man Kylian Mbappe
Top scorer Kylian Mbappe
Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe
Card magnet Theo Hernandez
Assist ace Antoine Griezmann
Set-piece aerial threat Dayot Upamecano
Match info
Fifa rankings
Portugal 6, France 2
Venue
Volksparkstadion, Hamburg
Weather
Cloudy but dry, 17C
Portugal vs France bet builder predictions
One or both teams not to score
France have kept five clean sheets in their last six games and only one of Portugal's last five featured goals at both ends
Joao Palhinha to be shown a card
The Portugal midfielder, booked 13 times in 31 Premier League starts for Fulham, was cautioned against Turkey and made five tackles in 45 minutes against Georgia
Joao Cancelo to be shown a card
Portugal right-back Cancelo, who was booked in Monday's win over Slovenia, faces a tricky evening against France speedster Kylian Mbappe
Pays out at 14-1 with bet365
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
