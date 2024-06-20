Poland vs Austria prediction, betting tips, odds and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Poland vs Austria

You can watch Poland vs Austria in the Euro 2024 at 5pm on Friday 21 June, live on ITV1

Match prediction & best bet

Austria

3pts 6-5 Hills

Austria gave a good account of themselves in their opening loss to France and were on a seven-game unbeaten streak before the Euro 2024 finals. They can give reignite the qualification hopes with victory over Poland.

Poland vs Austria odds

Poland 13-5

Austria 23-20

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Poland vs Austria predictions

Austria were arguably one of the more impressive teams in the first round of group matches at Euro 2024 despite losing 1-0 to France on Monday – and they are fancied show their true potential against Poland in Berlin.

Poland also have to pick themselves up after losing the first game in Group D 2-1 to the Netherlands but Austria's opening performance was more encouraging than the Poles' .

Ralf Rangnick's men edged possession (52 per cent) against France and made more passes in the final third (137 versus 108) than Les Bleus as well as registering the same number of shots on target (three).

The difference between the sides was a moment of quality from Kylian Mbappe, whose pull-back deflected in off Austria defender Max Wober.

It was a gritty performance from the Austrians, who picked up five yellow cards against the 2022 World Cup runners-up, showing they are not afraid to get stuck in when required in midfield.

Going forward, Christoph Baumgartner looked lively as a number ten and winger Patrick Wimmer showed promise from off the bench.

Austria were unbeaten in seven matches heading into the finals, a run that featured victory over Germany and a 6-1 mauling of Turkey. They also finished just a point adrift of Belgium in qualifying, which is in contrast to opponents Poland, who were a tad fortunate to even make it to Euro 2024.

The Poles finished third behind Albania and Czech Republic in their qualifying section and, after thrashing Estonia in the playoff semi-finals, required penalties to edge out Wales in the decider for a place in Germany.

They created chances against the Netherlands on Sunday but were worryingly leaky at the back, allowing the Oranje 18 shots on goal in Hamburg.

The return of skipper Robert Lewandowski to the Poland line-up is the big talking point ahead of Friday's contest in Berlin but, for all his undoubted quality, the forward has rarely been a game-changer at major tournaments.

Prior to Poland's opener, Lewandowski had played in all 18 of his nation's matches at major tournaments between 2012 and 2022. But in that time the Poles have won just four times, twice in seven World Cup outings and only two of their 11 games at the Euros.

Lewandowski has failed to score for his country in four appearances in 2024, so punters should not be swayed by his potential inclusion.

Austria, meanwhile, possess balance, quality in attacking areas and discipline to record a crucial victory in their pursuit of a knockout berth.

Key stat

Austria have lost just one of their last eight games.

Poland vs Austria team news

Poland

Robert Lewandowski is back in full training after missing Poland's opener and should start. Bartosz Salamon may feature despite coming off with an injured finger on Sunday.

Austria

Ralf Rangnick is set to stick with the same side who were beaten 1-0 by France on Monday.

Probable teams

Poland (3-5-2): Szczesny; Bednarek, Salamon, Kiwior; Frankowski, Moder, Slisz, Zielinski, Zalewski; Buksa, Lewandowski.

Austria (4-2-3-1): Pentz; Posch, Danso, Wober, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Gregoritsch.

Inside info

Poland

Star man Robert Lewandowski

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski

Penalty taker Robert Lewandowski

Card magnet Bartosz Salamon

Assist ace Piotr Zielinsiki

Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek

Austria

Star man Konrad Laimer

Top scorer Marcel Sabitzer

Penalty taker Marcel Sabitzer

Card magnet Stefan Posch

Assist ace Christoph Baumgartner

Set-piece aerial threat Kevin Danso

Match info

Fifa rankings

Poland 26, Austria 25

Venue

Olympiastadion, Berlin

Weather

Cloudy with chance of rain, 26C

Poland vs Austria b et builder predictions

Austria to win

Austria held their own in their opening defeat to France and were unbeaten in seven games beforehand, so they can win this crucial clash with Poland.

Over 2.5 goals

Both of these teams have quality going forwards and, with games against the Netherlands and France to come, both can be expected to play on the front foot in search of a win.

Christoph Baumgartner to have a shot on target

Austria ace Christoph Baumgartner steered both of his shots on target against France and had scored in five successive Austria matches before Euro 2024.

Pays out at 7-2 with bet365

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.