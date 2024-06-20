Netherlands vs France prediction, betting tips and odds: get 50-1 on a goal to be scored with Betfair

Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Netherlands vs France. You can click here to get that offer .

Where to watch Netherlands vs France

You can watch Netherlands vs France in Group D at Euro 2024 at 8pm on Friday, June 21, live on BBC One

Match prediction & best bet

France

2pts 13-10 Hills

Les Bleus were not at their best in the 1-0 win over Austria but they beat the Netherlands 4-0 and 2-1 in qualifying and should frank that form

Netherlands vs France odds

Netherlands 12-5

France 13-10

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Netherlands vs France predictions

France and the Netherlands had to work hard for their opening victories over Austria and Poland, setting up an intriguing clash between the Group D big guns in Leipzig.

Ralf Rangnick's impressive Austria side were unable to give France a metaphorical bloody nose as Maximilian Wober's own goal sealed a tense 1-0 victory for Les Bleus.

However, Kylian Mbappe was substituted after breaking his nose in a collision with defender Kevin Danso and the France superstar's problematic proboscis has dominated the build-up to Friday's fixture.

Mbappe, who trained on Wednesday, tormented the Netherlands in Euro 2024 qualifying, scoring twice in France's 4-0 home win in March 2023 and bagging both goals in a 2-1 success in October's return fixture.

Like many of his teammates, Mbappe was not at his sharpest in the win over Austria although he still provided the cross that led to Wober's own goal and the Dutch defenders would certainly feel relieved if the man in the protective mask is not unleashed in Leipzig.

The Netherlands' opening opponents Poland were also missing star striker Robert Lewandowski due to injury but they took an early lead through his understudy Adam Buksa.

The Dutch equalised thanks to a deflected Cody Gakpo strike and created plenty of chances but had to wait until the 83rd minute for substitute Wout Weghorst's well-taken winner.

Facing France, even without Mbappe, will be a major step up in class and Les Bleus look value to frank the form of their qualifying victories over the Oranje.

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman was forced into significant late changes by the withdrawals of midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners.

His forwards' profligacy against Poland did little to ease doubts over their lack of cutting edge and France still pose a huge attacking threat with Antoine Griezmann, Marcus Thuram and Ousmane Dembele feeding off record goalscorer Olivier Giroud.

N'Golo Kante justified his surprise recall with a commanding display against Austria and Real Madrid stars Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni should be fit, adding to the depth of talent at Didier Deschamps' disposal.

The vastly experienced coach will not panic despite the patchy performance against a decent Austria side. France's road to 2018 World Cup glory began with a 2-1 win over Australia, courtesy of a Griezmann penalty and an Aussie own goal, a 1-0 victory against Peru and a goalless draw with Denmark.

They topped a tough Euro 2020 group featuring Germany, Portugal and Hungary and their only defeats since losing on penalties to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final came in two friendlies against Die Mannschaft.

For all Mbappe's brilliance, France may actually be a better-balanced side without him and their supporting cast is capable of starring in an important victory against the Dutch.

Key stat

France have won eight of their last 11 competitive matches to nil

Netherlands vs France team news

Netherlands

Striker Brian Brobbey (hamstring) should return to the squad and the Dutch have no fresh injury concerns.

France

Kylian Mbappe is a doubt after suffering a broken nose against Austria so veteran Olivier Giroud may start up front. N'Golo Kante is expected to keep his place in midfield although Eduardo Camavinga (ankle) and Aurelien Tchouameni (foot) should be passed fit.

Probable teams

Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Reijnders, Gakpo; Depay

France (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Thuram; Giroud

Inside info

Netherlands

Star man Virgil van Dijk

Top scorer Memphis Depay

Penalty taker Cody Gakpo

Card magnet Xavi Simons

Assist ace Denzel Dumfries

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

France

Star man Antoine Griezmann

Top scorer Olivier Giroud

Penalty taker Antoine Griezmann

Card magnet Theo Hernandez

Assist ace Antoine Griezmann

Set-piece aerial threat Olivier Giroud

Match info

Fifa rankings

Netherlands 7, France 2

Venue

Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Weather

Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms, 21C

Netherlands vs France b et builder predictions

France to win

Les Bleus beat the Dutch at home and away in qualifying and can overcome the likely absence of Kylian Mbappe

Antoine Griezmann to score or assist a goal

The Atletico Madrid star had 22 goal contributions in 31 La Liga starts in 2023-24 and should be on penalties for France

Virgil van Dijk to have a shot

The Dutch defender averaged 1.3 shots per game in the Premier League and had a fierce volley on target in the win over Poland

Pays out at 9-2 with bet365

