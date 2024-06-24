Netherlands vs Austria prediction, betting tips, odds and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Netherlands vs Austria

You can watch Netherlands vs Austria in Group D at Euro 2024 at 5pm on Tuesday, June 25, live on BBC Two

Match prediction & best bet

Austria

1pt 14-5 Betfair

After promising performances against France and Poland, Austria look a big price to extend their hot streak to eight wins in ten matches when they face the Netherlands

Netherlands vs Austria odds

Netherlands 6-5

Austria 14-5

Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Netherlands vs Austria predictions

The Netherlands kick off the final round of Group D fixtures on top of the table but there could be plenty of twists and turns on matchday three of a fascinating section.

The Dutch needed an 83rd-minute goal from substitute Wout Weghorst to see off Poland 2-1 in their opening game and a controversial VAR decision denied them another narrow win against group favourites France.

Xavi Simons appeared to have struck a clean winner for the Dutch but Denzel Dumfries, standing in an offside position, was adjudged to have been obstructing France goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

There may be more frustration for the Dutch when they take on a dangerous Austria side who have played some impressive football in their first two games.

Ralf Rangnick's men were excellent against the French, losing 1-0 due to a Maximilian Wober own goal, and boosted their qualification hopes with a well-deserved 3-1 victory over the Poles on matchday two.

Their powerful midfield features Bundesliga stars Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer and Christoph Baumgartner, whose goal against Poland was his sixth in Austria's last seven internationals.

They look stronger in that department than the Dutch, whose midfield plans for the tournament were disrupted by the late withdrawals of Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners.

The Netherlands have had some better luck with injuries at the finals, however, as France's star forward Kylian Mbappe was unable to face them due to a broken nose sustained against Austria.

While the disallowed Simons strike was the key moment of the game against France, Les Bleus created a host of good chances with Antoine Griezmann and Adrien Rabiot guilty of the worst misses.

That display suggests the Dutch may be vulnerable favourites against Austria, who have won seven of their last nine games including a 2-0 friendly victory against Germany last November and a 6-1 rout of Turkey in March.

They finished just one point behind Belgium in qualifying and look a superior side to the one who lost 2-0 to the Netherlands in Amsterdam during the group stage of Euro 2020.

Austria won their other two group matches against North Macedonia and Ukraine to set up a last-16 clash with Italy, who needed extra-time to knock them out on their way to the title.

Rangnick, who turned down the Bayern Munich job to lead Austria into the Euros, struggled to instil his aggressive, high-intensity football during an unhappy interim spell at Manchester United.

Austria's players, however, appear to be relishing his ethos and they can cause problems for a Dutch side who still look a little pedestrian in midfield and attack.

The Oranje hit the target with only four of their 21 shots against Poland, when Cody Gakpo's opener took a significant deflection, and their lack of cutting edge is a concern for favourite-backers.

Key stat

Austria have won seven of their last nine internationals

Netherlands vs Austria team news

Netherlands

Ronald Koeman is unlikely to tinker too much with the side who started the goalless draw against France. Striker Brian Brobbey (hamstring) returned to the bench for that game.

Austria

Centre-back Kevin Danso could start as Gernot Trauner went off injured in the win over Poland. Michael Gregoritsch could lead the line with veteran Marko Arnautovic kept in reserve.

Probable teams

Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten; Frimpong, Simons, Gakpo; Depay

Austria (4-2-3-1): Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Laimer; Wimmer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Gregoritsch

Inside info

Netherlands

Star man Virgil van Dijk

Top scorer Memphis Depay

Penalty taker Cody Gakpo

Card magnet Xavi Simons

Assist ace Denzel Dumfries

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Austria

Star man Konrad Laimer

Top scorer Marcel Sabitzer

Penalty taker Marcel Sabitzer

Card magnet Stefan Posch

Assist ace Christoph Baumgartner

Set-piece aerial threat Kevin Danso

Match info

Fifa rankings

Netherlands 7, Austria 25

Venue

Olympiastadion, Berlin

Weather

Cloudy, 27C

Netherlands vs Austria b et builder predictions

Austria or draw double chance

Austria's only defeats in their last 18 internationals were by a one-goal margin against Belgium and France

Virgil van Dijk to have a shot

The Dutch defender averaged 1.3 shots per game in the 2023-24 Premier League and has had an attempt in each of the first two group matches

Kevin Danso to have a shot

The centre-back had an effort on goal against France and could replace Gernot Trauner, who scored a header against Poland

Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power

