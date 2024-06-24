- More
Netherlands vs Austria prediction, betting tips, odds and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
Free Euro 2024 tips, best bets and predictions for Netherlands vs Austria. Plus a £60 BetMGM free bet offer
BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here.
We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Netherlands vs Austria
You can watch Netherlands vs Austria in Group D at Euro 2024 at 5pm on Tuesday, June 25, live on BBC Two
Match prediction & best bet
Austria
1pt 14-5 Betfair
After promising performances against France and Poland, Austria look a big price to extend their hot streak to eight wins in ten matches when they face the Netherlands
Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets
- Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games
You can bet on Netherlands vs Austria here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
Netherlands vs Austria odds
Netherlands 6-5
Austria 14-5
Draw 9-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Netherlands vs Austria predictions
The Netherlands kick off the final round of Group D fixtures on top of the table but there could be plenty of twists and turns on matchday three of a fascinating section.
The Dutch needed an 83rd-minute goal from substitute Wout Weghorst to see off Poland 2-1 in their opening game and a controversial VAR decision denied them another narrow win against group favourites France.
Xavi Simons appeared to have struck a clean winner for the Dutch but Denzel Dumfries, standing in an offside position, was adjudged to have been obstructing France goalkeeper Mike Maignan.
There may be more frustration for the Dutch when they take on a dangerous Austria side who have played some impressive football in their first two games.
Ralf Rangnick's men were excellent against the French, losing 1-0 due to a Maximilian Wober own goal, and boosted their qualification hopes with a well-deserved 3-1 victory over the Poles on matchday two.
Their powerful midfield features Bundesliga stars Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer and Christoph Baumgartner, whose goal against Poland was his sixth in Austria's last seven internationals.
They look stronger in that department than the Dutch, whose midfield plans for the tournament were disrupted by the late withdrawals of Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners.
The Netherlands have had some better luck with injuries at the finals, however, as France's star forward Kylian Mbappe was unable to face them due to a broken nose sustained against Austria.
While the disallowed Simons strike was the key moment of the game against France, Les Bleus created a host of good chances with Antoine Griezmann and Adrien Rabiot guilty of the worst misses.
That display suggests the Dutch may be vulnerable favourites against Austria, who have won seven of their last nine games including a 2-0 friendly victory against Germany last November and a 6-1 rout of Turkey in March.
They finished just one point behind Belgium in qualifying and look a superior side to the one who lost 2-0 to the Netherlands in Amsterdam during the group stage of Euro 2020.
Austria won their other two group matches against North Macedonia and Ukraine to set up a last-16 clash with Italy, who needed extra-time to knock them out on their way to the title.
Rangnick, who turned down the Bayern Munich job to lead Austria into the Euros, struggled to instil his aggressive, high-intensity football during an unhappy interim spell at Manchester United.
Austria's players, however, appear to be relishing his ethos and they can cause problems for a Dutch side who still look a little pedestrian in midfield and attack.
The Oranje hit the target with only four of their 21 shots against Poland, when Cody Gakpo's opener took a significant deflection, and their lack of cutting edge is a concern for favourite-backers.
Key stat
Austria have won seven of their last nine internationals
Netherlands vs Austria team news
Netherlands
Ronald Koeman is unlikely to tinker too much with the side who started the goalless draw against France. Striker Brian Brobbey (hamstring) returned to the bench for that game.
Austria
Centre-back Kevin Danso could start as Gernot Trauner went off injured in the win over Poland. Michael Gregoritsch could lead the line with veteran Marko Arnautovic kept in reserve.
Probable teams
Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten; Frimpong, Simons, Gakpo; Depay
Austria (4-2-3-1): Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Laimer; Wimmer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Gregoritsch
Inside info
Netherlands
Star man Virgil van Dijk
Top scorer Memphis Depay
Penalty taker Cody Gakpo
Card magnet Xavi Simons
Assist ace Denzel Dumfries
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Austria
Star man Konrad Laimer
Top scorer Marcel Sabitzer
Penalty taker Marcel Sabitzer
Card magnet Stefan Posch
Assist ace Christoph Baumgartner
Set-piece aerial threat Kevin Danso
Match info
Fifa rankings
Netherlands 7, Austria 25
Venue
Olympiastadion, Berlin
Weather
Cloudy, 27C
Netherlands vs Austria bet builder predictions
Austria or draw double chance
Austria's only defeats in their last 18 internationals were by a one-goal margin against Belgium and France
Virgil van Dijk to have a shot
The Dutch defender averaged 1.3 shots per game in the 2023-24 Premier League and has had an attempt in each of the first two group matches
Kevin Danso to have a shot
The centre-back had an effort on goal against France and could replace Gernot Trauner, who scored a header against Poland
Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power
Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Euro 2024
We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024.
Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Euro 2024
- Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account
- Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs
BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.
- New customers only
- Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football.
- Seven-day expiry
- Exclusions apply
- Stakes are not returned
- Further T&Cs apply
- 18+. For more info visit Gambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inEuro 2024
Last updated
- Watching England shouldn't be a chore – it's time for Gareth Southgate's side to entertain us
- Tuesday's Euro 2024 assist, cards and goalscorer predictions + get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- France vs Poland prediction, betting tips and odds + get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
- England vs Slovenia free bet: get 50-1 boosted odds for Jude Bellingham to complete a pass
- England vs Slovenia prediction, betting tips and odds plus get 40-1 on England to win with Paddy Power
- Watching England shouldn't be a chore – it's time for Gareth Southgate's side to entertain us
- Tuesday's Euro 2024 assist, cards and goalscorer predictions + get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- France vs Poland prediction, betting tips and odds + get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet
- England vs Slovenia free bet: get 50-1 boosted odds for Jude Bellingham to complete a pass
- England vs Slovenia prediction, betting tips and odds plus get 40-1 on England to win with Paddy Power