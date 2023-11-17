Netherlands v Ireland predictions, betting odds and tips: Simons too slick for Irish defence

Where to watch Netherlands v Ireland

Viaplay Sports 1, 7.45pm Saturday

Netherlands v Ireland team news

Netherlands

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake and Ajax forwards Brian Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn have withdrawn from the squad. Brighton's Bart Verbruggen is set to start in goal.

Ireland

Striker Evan Ferguson (back) is a slight doubt. Will Smallbone, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jamie McGrath will also be assessed.

Netherlands v Ireland predictions

The Netherlands, knocked out of the 2022 World Cup on penalties after a dramatic quarter-final draw with Argentina, are on course to qualify automatically for Euro 2024 as they target a home win over Ireland on Saturday.

Bookmakers do not expect Ronald Koeman's men to let their standards slip and the Dutch are long odds-on to beat Ireland, whose only victories in Group B have come against Gibraltar.

Stephen Kenny's side have not been outclassed by their section rivals, losing 1-0 and 2-1 to France, 2-1 and 2-0 to Greece and 2-1 to the Netherlands in September, when Adam Idah's penalty gave them a fourth-minute lead.

However, since Euro 2020 the Dutch have lost only three of their 28 internationals in 90 minutes, two against World Cup runners-up France and one against European champions Italy.

Netherlands winger Xavi Simons is a tempting bet to break the deadlock. The 20-year-old scored 19 goals in 34 Eredivisie starts for PSV last season and has made a cracking start to 2023-24 with RB Leipzig, contributing six goals and eight assists in 15 Bundesliga and Champions League appearances.

Probable teams

Netherlands (3-4-3): Verbruggen; Geertruida, Van Dijk, Blind; Dumfries, Reijnders, Wieffer, Hartman; Simons, Weghorst, Gakpo

Ireland (4-3-3): Kelleher; Doherty, Duffy, Scales, Manning; Knight, Cullen, Molumby; Sykes, Ferguson, Johnston

