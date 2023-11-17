Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Euro 2024

Netherlands v Ireland predictions, betting odds and tips: Simons too slick for Irish defence

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Netherlands v Ireland in Euro 2024 qualifying Group B on Saturday

Xavi Simons (orange kit) could shine for the Netherlands
Xavi Simons (orange kit) could shine for the NetherlandsCredit: NurPhoto

Where to watch Netherlands v Ireland

Viaplay Sports 1, 7.45pm Saturday

Best bet

Xavi Simons to be first goalscorer
1pt 9-2 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Netherlands v Ireland odds

Netherlands 1-5
Ireland 18-1
Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Netherlands v Ireland team news

Netherlands 
Manchester City defender Nathan Ake and Ajax forwards Brian Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn have withdrawn from the squad. Brighton's Bart Verbruggen is set to start in goal.

Ireland 
Striker Evan Ferguson (back) is a slight doubt. Will Smallbone, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jamie McGrath will also be assessed.

Netherlands v Ireland predictions

The Netherlands, knocked out of the 2022 World Cup on penalties after a dramatic quarter-final draw with Argentina, are on course to qualify automatically for Euro 2024 as they target a home win over Ireland on Saturday.

Bookmakers do not expect Ronald Koeman's men to let their standards slip and the Dutch are long odds-on to beat Ireland, whose only victories in Group B have come against Gibraltar.

Stephen Kenny's side have not been outclassed by their section rivals, losing 1-0 and 2-1 to France, 2-1 and 2-0 to Greece and 2-1 to the Netherlands in September, when Adam Idah's penalty gave them a fourth-minute lead.

However, since Euro 2020 the Dutch have lost only three of their 28 internationals in 90 minutes, two against World Cup runners-up France and one against European champions Italy.

Netherlands winger Xavi Simons is a tempting bet to break the deadlock. The 20-year-old scored 19 goals in 34 Eredivisie starts for PSV last season and has made a cracking start to 2023-24 with RB Leipzig, contributing six goals and eight assists in 15 Bundesliga and Champions League appearances.

Probable teams

Netherlands (3-4-3): Verbruggen; Geertruida, Van Dijk, Blind; Dumfries, Reijnders, Wieffer, Hartman; Simons, Weghorst, Gakpo 

Ireland (4-3-3): Kelleher; Doherty, Duffy, Scales, Manning; Knight, Cullen, Molumby; Sykes, Ferguson, Johnston 

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Published on 17 November 2023inEuro 2024

Last updated 13:04, 17 November 2023

icon
more inEuro 2024
more inEuro 2024