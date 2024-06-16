BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

When to bet

Romania v Ukraine

BBC1, Monday 2pm

Belgium v Slovakia

ITV1, Monday 5pm

Austria v France

ITV1, Monday 8pm

Best bets

Artem Dovbyk to score at any time

2pts 15-8 bet365

Kevin De Bruyne to register an assist

1pts 11-8 Paddy Power, Betfair

Adrien Rabiot to commit two or more fouls

1pts 11-8 Paddy Power, Betfair

Player props preview

Romania v Ukraine

Ukraine reached the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 and will feel they have a chance to make a deep run in Germany having been handed what looks a favourable draw in the group stage.

They open their bid against Romania on Monday and should be able to get off to a winning start against a side made up largely of players who ply their trade outside Europe’s big leagues, and struggled in their warm-up games with goalless stalemates against Bulgaria and Lichtenstein prior to Monday’s opener.

Artem Dovbyk is the key man in the Ukraine attack and he heads to Germany after an incredible season with Girona in Spain. The 24-year-old finished as La Liga’s top scorer with 24 goals and he has carried that form into the summer as he was on target in friendly fixtures with Poland and Moldova, so back him to kick off his Euro 2024 campaign with a goal against Romania.

Belgium v Slovakia

Kevin De Bruyne's involvement at Manchester City was limited due to injury last season but he is absolutely crucial to the way Belgium approach this game.

De Bruyne will be involved in almost all of Belgium’s attacking play and they should have plenty of chances to get forward against a Slovakia side who they will be expecting to beat fairly comfortably.

The 32-year-old reached double figures in terms of assists in the Premier League last season despite managing just 18 appearances, averaging 3.3 key passes per-game with an overall pass success rate of just under 84 per cent for City in the league.

De Bruyne will be looking to pick out the runs of Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku whenever possible and at an odds-against price he looks great value to lay on an assist against Slovakia.

Austria v France

France are clearly among the main contenders for glory in Germany but they have been handed a tricky draw in Group D, and an opening game against Austria is an early potential banana skin for Didier Deschamps’ side and a few of their players may have to dig in at times.

Aurélien Tchouameni seems likely to sit out the opener for France due to a foot injury that saw him remain on the bench in Real Madrid’s Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund, meaning Adrien Rabiot could take his place in midfield next to N’Golo Kante ahead of Eduardo Camavinga.

Rabiot averaged 1.4 fouls per-game in Serie A with Juventus and he committed at least two in each of his final three appearances for his club last season. If Rabiot is given the nod he will be keen to make an impression and that in turn may see him adopt an overly physical approach at times so take a chance on him committing at least two fouls.

