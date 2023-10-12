Ireland v Greece predictions, betting odds and tips: Greeks set for Dublin defeat
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Ireland v Greece in the Euro 2024 Group B qualifier on Friday
Where to watch Ireland v Greece
Viaplay Sports 1, 7.45pm
Best bet
Ireland
2pts 6-4 Betfair, Paddy Power
Ireland v Greece odds
Ireland 6-4
Greece 21-10
Draw 15-8
Odds correct at time of publishing
Ireland v Greece team news
Ireland
Max O'Leary, Sammie Szmodics and Liam Scales are pushing to win their first caps, while John Egan, Enda Stevens and Aaron Connolly are injured.
Greece
Centre-back Pantelis Chatzidiakos and George Baldock miss out.
Ireland v Greece predictions
Ireland are having a tough time in Euro 2024 qualifying but they have the potential for a brighter future and can lift the mood by defeating Greece at the Aviva Stadium.
After four defeats in five Group B matches Ireland's wafer-thin hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 are hanging by a thread.
However, Stephen Kenny's side have played some decent football and they will be desperate to secure some tangible reward.
The contest is of greater magnitude for Greece, who have won three of their five matches and remain in contention for a top-two finish.
Gus Poyet's side suffered a setback last month when losing 3-0 away to the Netherlands, but a victory in Dublin would keep their hopes alive before next month's high-profile home games against the Dutch and sectional leaders France.
Greece have the safety net of a guaranteed place in the playoffs and that may be just as well because this trip could prove a fruitless one.
Ireland suffered narrow home defeats against France (1-0) and the Netherlands (2-1), and a 2-1 loss away to Greece despite competing well on each occasion.
The next step for the Boys in Green is to show a little more quality in decisive moments and the answer to their prayers could be teenage Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, who has the right attributes to develop into an outstanding centre-forward.
Ferguson was on target in Ireland's 3-0 home win over Gibraltar in June and he is capable of making an impact against stronger opposition.
The 18-year-old bagged a Premier League hat-trick against Newcastle last month and should relish getting to grips with a Greek defence weakened by the absence of injured Cagliari centre-back Pantelis Chatzidiakos.
Ireland will be well aware of the need to provide Ferguson with some quality service and they have some useful options from wide areas.
Matt Doherty and Ryan Manning love to push forward from their wing-back positions and Luton attacker Chiedozie Ogbene has sufficient pace, power and energy to keep the Greek defenders on their toes.
Up to this point Ireland have fallen short of the small margins but a big result has been long overdue and it may arrive on Friday.
Key stat
Greece have lost four of their last six away fixtures.
Probable teams
Ireland (3-4-3): Bazunu; O'Shea, Collins, Duffy; Doherty, Cullen, Browne, Manning; Ogbene, Ferguson, Knight.
Greece (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas; Siopis, Kourbelis; Masouras, Bakasetas, Mantalos; Pavlidis.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Euro 2024 qualifiers betting odds and tips: Back France to claim entertaining win in Amsterdam
- Spain v Scotland predictions, betting odds and tips: Celebrations may have to wait for Tartan Army
- Euro 2024 qualifiers betting odds and tips: Czechs can triumph in Tirana
- Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifiers predictions and free football tips
- Monday's Euro 2024 qualifiers predictions and free football tips: Expect fast start from classy Croatia
- Euro 2024 qualifiers betting odds and tips: Back France to claim entertaining win in Amsterdam
- Spain v Scotland predictions, betting odds and tips: Celebrations may have to wait for Tartan Army
- Euro 2024 qualifiers betting odds and tips: Czechs can triumph in Tirana
- Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifiers predictions and free football tips
- Monday's Euro 2024 qualifiers predictions and free football tips: Expect fast start from classy Croatia