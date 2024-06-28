Germany vs Denmark prediction, betting tips and odds + get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Betfair

Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Germany vs Denmark. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Germany vs Denmark

You can watch Germany vs Denmark in Euro 2024 at 8pm on Saturday, June 29, live on ITV1

Match prediction & best bet

Germany to win & over 2.5 goals

1pt 9-5 Betfair

Germany scored eight goals in three group games and have created more attempts than any other side in the tournament. But there were also some shaky moments at the back, so take them to win a high-scoring encounter.

Germany vs Denmark odds

Germany 8-13

Denmark 5-1

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Germany vs Denmark predictions

Cagey affairs can transpire in the knockout stage of major tournaments but hosts Germany can seal their spot in the quarter-final with a high-scoring success over Denmark in Dortmund.

Germany haven’t been breathtaking by any means but they collected seven points in Group A, routing Scotland 5-1 in their opener before a controlled 2-0 success over Hungary and 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side needed a stoppage-time header from super sub Niclas Fullkrug, who was also on target from the bench against Scotland, to rescue a point against the Swiss.

However, it was probably the least Germany deserved given they bossed the shot count 18-4 and it means they have racked up 57 attempts in the tournament, more than any other side in the group stage.

With Barcelona’s Ilkay Gundogan and Bundesliga boys Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz in support of Arsenal’s Kai Havertz, the Germans inherit a vibrant attack and have a widespread source of goals.

Keeping them quiet, with Toni Kroos dictating matters from midfield, won’t be easy and the likely electric atmosphere at Signal Iduna Park should help get them over the line.

The dogged Danes, semi-finalists at Euro 2020 and able to take England to extra-time at Wembley, may not be overawed by the occasion and should put up a fight.

But they are limited to what they can achieve and found winning hard in Group C, drawing with Slovenia, Serbia and England.

Kasper Hjulmand may have to set up his side to play to their counter-attacking strengths but if Germany score first that will soon change the game plan.

Given the amount of opportunities Nagelsmann’s men are creating, that seems a likely scenario and Denmark will also feel the hosts have a defence that can be shot at.

Scotland and Switzerland, albeit in different circumstances, both got on the scoresheet while Hungary had some dangerous moments too.

Throw in the suspension to Jonathan Tah and an injury concern surrounding his centre-back partner Antonio Rudiger, and it is possible that Nagelsmann has to blood two fresh defensive faces.

The suspension of Morten Hjulmand is a blow but in Manchester United duo Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen and Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind, Denmark boast attacking threats and they have willing runners in behind.

In 18 internationals since the 2022 World Cup, Germany have managed only four clean sheets while both teams have scored in four of Denmark's last five matches.

The Danes had 42 shots in the group phase of the competition, 14 of which were on target, so they will carry a threat, but Germany should be too lively and too potent.

Germany have scored two or more in nine of their last 12 outings and they look a big price to win in a contest featuring at least three goals.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in the last four head-to-heads.

Germany vs Denmark team news

Germany

Jonathan Tah is suspended and fellow centre-back Antonio Rudiger faces a late fitness test, although he returned to team training on Friday and is expected to be in contention.

Denmark

The Danes are without the suspended Morten Hjulmand, who scored the equaliser against England. Thomas Delaney was back in the squad against Serbia after illness and could replace him.

Probable teams

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Mittelstadt; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Denmark (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestergaard, Christensen; Bah, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Eriksen; Hojlund, Wind.

Inside info

Germany

Star man Toni Kroos

Top scorer Ilkay Gundogan

Penalty takers Ilkay Gundogan/Kai Havertz

Card magnet Robert Andrich

Assist ace Florian Wirtz

Set-piece aerial threat Nico Schlotterbeck

Denmark

Star man Rasmus Hojlund

Top scorer Christian Eriksen

Penalty taker Christian Eriksen

Card magnet Joachim Andersen

Assist ace Joakim Maehle

Set-piece aerial threat Jannik Vestergaard

Match info

Fifa rankings

Germany 16, Denmark 21

Venue

Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

Weather

Cloudy, 24C

Germany vs Denmark b et builder predictions

Over 14.5 Germany shots

Germany had 57 shots in their three group games, having at least 18 on each occasion.

Christian Eriksen over 0.5 shots on target

Eriksen has had ten attempts on goal in his three games, scoring in the draw with Slovenia and hitting the target against Serbia.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg over 0.5 fouls committed

The Tottenham man has committed at least one foul in all three of his Euro 2024 appearances and will have a task trying to nullify the German midfield.



Pays out at 9-2 with bet365

