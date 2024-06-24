France vs Poland prediction, betting tips and odds + get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet

Sky Bet are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on France vs Poland. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch France vs Poland

You can watch France vs Poland at Euro 2024 at 5pm on Tuesday June 25, live on BBC One

Match prediction & best bet

Both teams to score

2pts 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Both teams have scored in Poland's last seven games at the European Championship finals and the Eagles showed enough in their opening two matches to suggest they could breach France in Dortmund.

France vs Poland odds

France 3-10

Poland 10-1

Draw 5-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

France vs Poland predictions

Whereas title contenders Spain, Germany and Portugal have caught the eye with some strong opening performances at Euro 2024, France find themselves in the same boat as England in that they have underwhelmed in stumbling to an opening victory before following up with a drab stalemate.

Les Bleus will be keen to shake off any doubts about their credentials by scoring a convincing win in their final group game, and a date with a Poland side who were the first to be eliminated from the finals would appear to give them the perfect platform to do so.

France have lost just one of their last ten matches, are unbeaten in eight clashes with the Poles and look set to be boosted by the return of their talismanic captain and star player Kylian Mbappe, who missed out against the Netherlands after breaking his nose against Austria.

Mbappe scored twice in a 3-1 win when France last met Poland at the World Cup in Qatar 18 months ago and his return spells trouble for Michal Probierz's side as Les Bleus look to belatedly find their shooting boots in Germany.

The Poles have conceded five goals in losing their first two games in Group D and France will be expecting to sweep them aside with ease in Dortmund.

However, while the Eagles will be heading home following Tuesday's encounter, there were some real signs of promise in their losses to Austria and the Netherlands and they could add to an entertaining spectacle.

They have found the net in both of those defeats, which is an impressive feat considering Robert Lewandowski, their all-time record goalscorer with an outstanding 82 strikes in 151 games, has been limited to just 31 minutes of action.

The Barcelona forward is expected to be back for this clash, though, further enhancing Poland's chances of breaching Les Bleus, who have looked vulnerable at times at the finals, especially in their opener against Austria.

Christoph Baumgartner missed some huge chances in that clash as William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano flattered to deceive as a centre-back pairing, and Austria were unlucky not to come away with a point.

Les Bleus improved slightly against the Netherlands but still lost the shots-on-target count 4-3 in a goalless draw, suggesting a clean sheet is definitely not a given in Dortmund – especially if France's cohesion is impacted by Didier Deschamps making changes prior to or during the match.

If removing Austria's penalty, Poland won the expected goals count 1.55 to 1.13 against Ralf Rangnick's men and registered seven shots on target in their defeat to the Dutch.

Both teams have scored in the Poles' last seven matches at the European Championship finals and that trend could continue as both sides look to end the group stage on a high, albeit for different reasons.

Poland are a much stronger attacking side than they are given credit for and, with Lewandowski back leading the line, there is every chance that they will make their mark against the French.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in Poland's last seven games at the Euros.

France vs Poland team news

France

Kylian Mbappe scored twice in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Paderborn's Under-21s at the weekend and could return sporting a protective mask after suffering a broken nose against Austria.

Poland

Centre-back Bartosz Salamon missed Poland's clash with Austria due to an ankle injury and is set to be absent again. However, star man Robert Lewandowski is in line to make his first start of the tournament after playing 30 minutes against the Austrians.

Probable teams

France (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Thuram; Mbappe

Poland (3-5-2): Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Zielinski, Slisz, Moder, Zalewski; Piatek, Lewandowski

Inside info

France

Star man Kylian Mbappe

Top scorer Kylian Mbappe

Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe

Card magnet Theo Hernandez

Assist ace Ousmane Dembele

Set-piece aerial threat Dayot Upamecano

Poland

Star man Robert Lewandowski

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski

Penalty taker Robert Lewandowski

Card magnet Bartosz Slisz

Assist ace Piotr Zielinski

Set-piece aerial threat Jakub Kiwior

Match info

Fifa rankings

France 2, Poland 26

Venue

Westfalenstadion, Dortmund

Weather

Sunny and light winds, 27C

France vs Poland b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

The last meeting between this pair saw four goals scored and over 2.5 has landed in Poland's last four matches.

Pawel Dawidowicz to be booked

The Polish centre-back committed four fouls against Austria and may struggle to cope with the returning Kylian Mbappe.

Antoine Griezmann to have one or more shots on target

No French player has registered more shots on target at this tournament than Antoine Griezmann's three and he should test Wojciech Szczesny at least once.

Pays out at 8-1 with Paddy Power

