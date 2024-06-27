European football expert Andy Brassell has been won over by the hosts, having been sceptical at the outset, read on to find out why and to grab yourself £60 in free bets with BetMGM when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

I didn't think I'd be saying this at the start of the tournament, but as we reach the knockout stages I'm taking Germany to win Euro 2024. Here's how we get to that conclusion.

Spain v Georgia

Spain have impressed so far and been much better than I thought they'd be. Your best players being young players is not necessarily a barrier to success after all. That said, I wouldn't want to be relying too heavily on Alvaro Morata for goals.

Georgia have been a revelation and went about their group games in different ways. It was open against Turkey and they then defended like tigers against the Czechs, which turned out to be a hugely important point.

They've also got one of the best keepers at the tournament in Giorgi Mamardashvili so I fancy Spain to progress but not by a lot.

Germany v Denmark

I was in Frankfurt to see Germany draw 1-1 with Switzerland and thought that Niclas Fullkrug's equaliser was a critical moment, not only in that it meant Germany won Group A but also because it has sustained the enthusiasm around the camp and the country as it's still a bit fragile.

There's a good atmosphere around the team but it's not euphoric just yet - there is still some healthy cynicism flying around.

The Swiss played them well and Denmark, despite being disappointing again like at the last World Cup, will make Germany work for this. Don't be surprised if this one goes to extra-time.

Portugal v Slovenia

Portugal have been really impressive in the two matches where they needed to be, beating the Czechs and Turkey in different ways.

Slovenia have done brilliantly to get this far but I just wonder where the goals are going to come from and can see a comfortable Portugal win in Frankfurt.

France v Belgium

Despite the fact that France have disappointed I still think they are quite a lot better than Belgium, who do not convince me defensively.

Playing for Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne expects better players around him and he doesn't have them at international level. Romelu Lukaku, meanwhile, just isn't fit.

France have been so solid defensively but they have also been creating chances, albeit they are yet to put them away. That will change - maybe starting on Monday.

.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Romania v Netherlands

Romania have been one of the surprises of the tournament. In qualifying they adapted without being great and have done the same at the finals.

They can make life tough for the Netherlands in Munich.

The Dutch have got better defenders on their bench than England have on the pitch but the issues are elsewhere and how damaging it is not having Frenkie de Jong to orchestrate things in the middle of the park.

But given the calibre of their defence they have defended awfully - better teams than Romania will make them pay at some stage.

You can bet on Euro 2024 here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

Austria v Turkey

Austria are the clear winners of this tie. To be able to come to a tournament and press like they have, with the energy they have, is super impressive.

They have goals all across the park so the fact they haven't got a top-class centre-forward, with all respect to Marko Arnautovic, is not critical. They are also extremely well coached by Ralf Rangnick.

England v Slovakia

This could be tight - and not just because England have struggled.

Slovakia managed their win over Belgium well after taking an early lead and that shows they possess good shape and discipline.

They've also got good players in midfield such as Ondrej Duda and Stanislav Lobotka, who can make life tough for England.

People can talk about Southgate, negativity and all that, but I think there are other issues that need to be addressed, none more so than Harry Kane's fitness, which is something that has been glossed over.

He came back from an injury that was more serious than Bayern Munich thought and he looks physically diminished, while one or two others, Jude Bellingham for example, just look cooked.

Switzerland v Italy

Super Swiss performances are becoming a running theme at major tournaments finals.

Germany dominated them but Yann Sommer hardly had anything to do, Granit Xhaka is having the season of his life, Manuel Akanji looks great at the back and the boys from Bologna, Michel Aebischer and Dan Ndoye, are superb players.

Italy were massively disappointing against Croatia and are clearly lacking in the final third so I can see Switzerland getting through by a whisker.

Impressive Austrians need to prove they can keep up with the pace

Into the quarter-finals and, if my predictions have worked out, I would take Germany to beat Spain, France to beat Portugal, Austria to be too good for Netherlands and England to see off Switzerland in yet another tight one.

From there I'm going for a Germany-Austria final.

I still think France have enough quality to win the tournament but we aren't seeing it yet at a consistent level.

Austria, on the other hand, have looked by far the most complete side in the tournament to date, but my only question is: can they press like they have for another three or four games?

It's remarkable they've done it throughout the group stage and that level needs managing but I have been really impressed.

So should this all map out and we get Germany against Austria in Berlin on July 14, I can see them running out of steam and Germany winning it.

I never thought I'd have said that before the finals started.

Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Euro 2024

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Euro 2024

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football.

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.