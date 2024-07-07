Euro 2024 semi-final analysis: England should be wary of free-scoring Netherlands

After beating Slovakia in extra-time and Switzerland on penalties, England are 8-5 to keep things simple with a semi-final victory in 90 minutes against the Netherlands on Wednesday.

The Three Lions are 3-4 with Coral and Ladbrokes to reach a second consecutive European Championship final although the Dutch can be backed at 11-10 to dash England's dream in Dortmund.

Spain face France in Tuesday's first semi-final and La Roja, who beat hosts Germany 2-1 after extra-time in a heavyweight quarter-final clash on Friday, are 2-1 favourites to lift the trophy.

England are next in the betting at 5-2 ahead of 11-4 shots France, who have scored only three goals in five matches at the tournament, and the Netherlands at 5-1.

There is no doubt that England have enjoyed the luck of the draw in Germany. They drifted to 5-1 before the final set of group games but were cut to 7-2 before the round of 16 after landing in the opposite side of the draw to the other five teams in the top six of the ante-post betting.

While the Three Lions' knockout ties against Slovakia and Switzerland both went the distance, the Netherlands should be feeling fresher after beating Romania 3-0 and Turkey 2-1 in 90 minutes.

After England's dismal performance against Slovakia in the last 16, Gareth Southgate switched to a three-man defence for Saturday's clash with the Swiss.

His side looked a little more fluent in the 3-4-2-1 formation although at times they reverted to a flat back four with Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier playing as traditional full-backs.

England's only two shots on target against Slovakia were Jude Bellingham's 95th-minute equaliser and Harry Kane's winner at the start of extra-time and Southgate's change of approach against the Swiss failed to yield a bumper crop of goalscoring opportunities.

They mustered just three attempts on target in 120 minutes, only one of which was from inside the penalty area. Bukayo Saka's 80th-minute equaliser was a moment of individual magic and Declan Rice's excellent strike from distance in extra-time was the closest England came to another goal.

Saka, who started at right wing-back, was comfortably England's biggest threat and Southgate may well unleash Luke Shaw, the only natural left-back in the squad, against the Dutch.

The Manchester United man came on in the 78th minute against Switzerland, making his first appearance since February, and Trippier's limitations at left-back have been exposed at this tournament.

Centre-back Marc Guehi is available after a one-match ban and should replace Ezri Konsa, despite a solid display from the Aston Villa defender on Saturday.

England's lack of firepower has hampered them at the Euros although they did at least produce five top-class penalties from Cole Palmer, Bellingham, Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold to see off the Swiss.

The clash with the Netherlands could be a more open contest as Ronald Koeman's men have scored nine goals in five games and had a Xavi Simons effort controversially ruled out by VAR in their 0-0 draw with France in Group D.

Simons is part of a mobile attacking unit featuring Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo, who is 6-4 favourite to be the top tournament goalscorer.

Classy wingers Donyell Malen and Jeremie Frimpong are pushing for recalls in place of Steven Bergwijn and 6ft 6in striker Wout Weghorst, employed as an impact sub, is a real handful for opposition defenders.

Slow starts have been an issue for the Dutch, who have scored first in only one of their five games, and their injury-depleted midfield was overwhelmed in a 3-2 defeat to Austria in their final group fixture.

Gakpo tops the scoring chart with three goals, the same tally as eliminated rivals Georges Mikautadze, Jamal Musiala and Ivan Schranz.

England's Harry Kane and Bellingham, who have both scored twice, are 7-1 and 12-1 in the top-scorer market while France's Kylian Mbappe is a 16-1 chance.

Mbappe converted a penalty against Poland in Group D but, remarkably, no France player has scored from open play in their first five matches.

Spain are 4-5 to qualify from Tuesday's semi-final and 3-1 to win to nil against Les Bleus. No goalscorer, a winning bet in five of France's last six matches, can be backed at 6-1 with BoyleSports.

