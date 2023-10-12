Euro 2024 qualifiers betting odds and tips: Back France to claim entertaining win in Amsterdam

Where to watch

Netherlands v France

Viaplay Sports 2, 7.45pm Friday

Austria v Belgium

Viaplay Xtra, 7.45pm Friday

Best bets

France to win & both teams to score v Netherlands

Viaplay Sports 2, 7.45pm Friday

1pt 18-5 Hills

Over 2.5 goals in Austria v Belgium

Viaplay Xtra, 7.45pm Friday

2pts 20-21 Betfair

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Friday's Euro 2024 qualifier predictions

France thrashed the Netherlands 4-0 in their opening fixture in Euro 2024 qualifying Group B and they have followed up with victories to nil against Ireland (twice), Gibraltar and Greece.

Les Bleus, beaten 2-1 in a friendly by Germany last month, are favourites to extend their perfect record when they face the Dutch in Amsterdam and the odds about a France win with both teams scoring are appealing.

France kept only one clean sheet in seven matches at the 2022 World Cup and that came in the semi-final against Morocco, who had 13 attempts at goal.

They are missing injured centre-backs William Saliba, Jules Kounde and Dayot Upamecano and the Netherlands, beaten 4-2 by Croatia and 3-2 by Italy at June's Nations League finals, could be set for another entertaining defeat.

Belgium have won five of their six matches under Domenico Tedesco, scoring 16 goals, although the one blot on his record was a 1-1 draw at home to Friday's opponents Austria.

Despite the absences of Kevin De Bruyne and Leandro Trossard, Belgium have a fine array of attacking talents including Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku, RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda and Romelu Lukaku, who had a dismal World Cup but has scored seven goals in his first seven starts for Roma.

Austria also carry a goal threat, scoring 20 times in their last ten home matches including Euro 2024 qualifying wins over Azerbaijan, Estonia and Sweden. They beat the Swedes 3-1 in last month's away fixture and over 2.5 goals is well worth a bet when they host Belgium.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.