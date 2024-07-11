Join Warren Ashurst and Racing Post expert Mark Langdon as they preview the final of Euro 2024 between Spain and England.

The Three Lions left it late again on Wednesday evening but Ollie Watkins' injury-time winner meant that Gareth Southgate's team will contest back-to-back European finals in Berlin on Sunday.

Standing in their way, however, are Spain, who are widely considered to have been the best team in the tournament. Will La Roja reign supreme in Europe again or can England find more when they need it the most?

Mark is on hand with all the best bets for the final – including a bet builder - and our intrepid duo look back on the tournament as a whole with a nod to the best goals, games and individual performances.

