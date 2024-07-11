Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:00 DoncasterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:00 DoncasterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Preview Show | Spain vs England final betting guide | Racing Post

Mark Langdon joins Warren Ashurst to preview the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England

Join Warren Ashurst and Racing Post expert Mark Langdon as they preview the final of Euro 2024 between Spain and England.

The Three Lions left it late again on Wednesday evening but Ollie Watkins' injury-time winner meant that Gareth Southgate's team will contest back-to-back European finals in Berlin on Sunday.

Standing in their way, however, are Spain, who are widely considered to have been the best team in the tournament. Will La Roja reign supreme in Europe again or can England find more when they need it the most?

Mark is on hand with all the best bets for the final – including a bet builder - and our intrepid duo look back on the tournament as a whole with a nod to the best goals, games and individual performances.

So don't delay, click on the link above and enjoy the show for one last time.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Published on inEuro 2024

Last updated

iconCopy
more inEuro 2024
more inEuro 2024
Related Content
Netherlands vs England Euro semi-final free bet: get 50-1 odds on England to commit one or more fouls

Netherlands vs England Euro semi-final free bet: get 50-1 odds on England to commit one or more fouls

icon
Euro 2024
Netherlands vs England Euro semi-final free bet: get 50-1 odds on England to commit one or more fouls
Netherlands vs England Euro semi-final free bet: get 50-1 odds on England to commit one or more fouls
icon
Euro 2024
Get a 70-1 boosted odds free bet for Netherlands to beat England with Paddy Power's Euro 2024 semi-final betting offer
Get a 70-1 boosted odds free bet for Netherlands to beat England with Paddy Power's Euro 2024 semi-final betting offer
icon
Euro 2024
Get enhanced 50-1 odds for England to beat the Netherlands in tonight's Euro 2024 semi-final
Get enhanced 50-1 odds for England to beat the Netherlands in tonight's Euro 2024 semi-final
icon
Euro 2024
Euro 2024 Parimatch free bet: get 50-1 boosted odds for England to win vs Netherlands
Euro 2024 Parimatch free bet: get 50-1 boosted odds for England to win vs Netherlands
icon
Euro 2024