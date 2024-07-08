Join Warren Ashurst and Racing Post football expert Mark Langdon as they preview the semi-finals of Euro 2024 including England's huge Wednesday night clash with the Netherlands.

Our dynamic duo discuss the final four teams who are still in contention in Germany and Mark tells us who he is siding with in the outright market before going on to discuss the midweek action.

England once again had to battle to reach the semi-finals, recovering from 1-0 down to beat Switzerland on penalties, and the Three Lions' reward is a clash with a Dutch side who also came from behind to see off Turkey.

Will England manage to ride their luck out once again or will a meeting with Ronald Koeman's team prove a step too far? Our team have all the angles covered.

Mark also offers his thoughts on the first semi-final between Spain and France and takes a look at the Player of the Tournament betting, plus he's got a bet builder for the England game.

