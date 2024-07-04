Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:30 BellewstownHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:30 BellewstownHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Preview Show | Quarter-Finals Betting Guide | Racing Post

Mark Langdon joins Warren Ashurst to preview the Euro 2024 quarter-finals

Euro 2024 QF preview show
Euro 2024 QF preview show

Just eight teams remain in the race to become European champions and you can find out which teams impressed our football experts in the round of 16 by watching the latest episode of our Euro 2024 Preview show.

Join Mark Langdon and Warren Ashurst as they preview the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 in Germany. 

The team discuss the eight nations still in contention and Mark reveals who's he's siding with to win the tournament. England managed to scrape through against Slovakia thanks to a moment of magic from Jude Bellingham and their chances against Switzerland on Saturday are weighed up too.

Mark gives his thoughts on the rest of the quarter-final matches including a cracker between Spain and hosts Germany on Friday evening and there's also an England bet builder, double and Mark's nap of the weekend.

So don't delay, click on the link above and enjoy the show.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Published on inEuro 2024

Last updated

iconCopy
more inEuro 2024
more inEuro 2024