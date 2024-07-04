Just eight teams remain in the race to become European champions and you can find out which teams impressed our football experts in the round of 16 by watching the latest episode of our Euro 2024 Preview show.

Join Mark Langdon and Warren Ashurst as they preview the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 in Germany.

The team discuss the eight nations still in contention and Mark reveals who's he's siding with to win the tournament. England managed to scrape through against Slovakia thanks to a moment of magic from Jude Bellingham and their chances against Switzerland on Saturday are weighed up too.

Mark gives his thoughts on the rest of the quarter-final matches including a cracker between Spain and hosts Germany on Friday evening and there's also an England bet builder, double and Mark's nap of the weekend.

