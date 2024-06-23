Racing Post logo
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Preview Show | Matchday 3 Betting Guide | Racing Post

Mark Langdon joins Warren Ashurst to preview Matchday 3 of Euro 2024

Join Warren Ashurst and Racing Post football expert Mark Langdon as they preview the third and final round of group-stage fixtures from Euro 2024.

The team take a look back at some of the highlights from the second round of matches before looking ahead to the concluding group action including England's Group C clash with Slovenia on Tuesday and Scotland's must-win contest against Hungary.

Warren and Mark discuss all the angles and permutations as the battle to reach the knockout stage intensifies and the team run the rule over each match including the huge Group B qualification decider between Croatia and Italy. 

Will the defending champions advance automatically alongside Spain or can Croatia's golden generation spring one last surprise? Listen to find out what our experts think.

Mark offers his thoughts on England's selection dilemmas and he's also on hand with a bet builder for Tuesday's match against Slovenia, a matchday three acca and the NAP of the round.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Published on inEuro 2024

Last updated

iconCopy
