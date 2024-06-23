Join Warren Ashurst and Racing Post football expert Mark Langdon as they preview the third and final round of group-stage fixtures from Euro 2024.

The team take a look back at some of the highlights from the second round of matches before looking ahead to the concluding group action including England's Group C clash with Slovenia on Tuesday and Scotland's must-win contest against Hungary.

Warren and Mark discuss all the angles and permutations as the battle to reach the knockout stage intensifies and the team run the rule over each match including the huge Group B qualification decider between Croatia and Italy.

Will the defending champions advance automatically alongside Spain or can Croatia's golden generation spring one last surprise? Listen to find out what our experts think.

Mark offers his thoughts on England's selection dilemmas and he's also on hand with a bet builder for Tuesday's match against Slovenia, a matchday three acca and the NAP of the round.

