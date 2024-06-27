The group stage is over and the field has been cut to the last 16, so how better to find out which teams represent the value in the first of the knockout stages than by watching the latest episode of our Euro 2024 Preview show?

Join Warren Ashurst and Racing Post football expert Mark Langdon as they take a long, hard look at the eight matches that will decide who marches on to the quarter-finals in Germany.

The team take a look back on the group-stage action and Mark lets us know where the best bets lie at this stage when thinking about who will be lifting the trophy on July 14.

Naturally. there will be plenty of talk about where England go from here after their goalless draw with Slovenia was enough to see them finish on top of Group C, but we'll also discover what are the best bets to be had for Sunday's huge clash with Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen.

Mark has a Bet Builder selection for the big showdown, but it is not just about the Three Lions. There is a real heavyweight clash when France take on Belgium and a whole host of intriguing games to come.

All this will be pieced together for a last-16 acca and the NAP of the round, so there is plenty to get stuck into as the competition starts to head towards its climax, so click on the link above to get all the best betting advice now we have reached the knockout phase.

