Euro 2024 draw, start date, betting odds & fixtures

When does Euro 2024 start?

Euro 2024 begins in Germany on Friday 14 June next year and runs for one month.

Where is Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany with ten host cities involved from Munich to Gelsenkirchen. The final will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Where can I watch Euro 2024?

All Euro 2024 matches will be aired on BBC and ITV, who will share the coverage.

Euro 2024 schedule

Euro 2024 will start with six groups of four teams with the group winners, runners-up and the four best third-placed teams advancing to the round of 16. It is then a straight knockout format.

The group stage begins with Germany v Scotland on Friday June 14 and will finish with the final batch of games in Groups E and F on Wednesday June 26.

The knockout stage begins with the last 16 on Saturday June 29, while the quarter-finals will be played across Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6.

The semi-finals will then be on Tuesday July 9 and Wednesday July 10 with the final scheduled for Sunday July 14 in Berlin.

Euro 2024 draw

England have been cut to 7-2 to win Euro 2024 after they were drawn with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in Group C in Germany next year.

The Three Lions, who were runners-up at Euro 2020, are 1-2 with BoyleSports to win the group. The Danes are next in the group betting at 9-2, while Serbia are 8-1 to come out on top and Slovenia are expected to be the group's whipping boys, coming out at 20-1.

Scotland are preparing to feature in back-to-back European Championships after making the group stage in 2021 and they will take on hosts Germany in the tournament's curtain-raiser on June 14.

Steve Clarke's men will also face Hungary and Switzerland in Group A and can be backed at 9-1 to win the group, while they are as big as 150-1 to lift the trophy with Hills.

Hosts Germany are the group's 4-9 favourites and they are 7-1 to win their fourth European Championship title when on home soil next summer.

If Wales make it through the Euro 2024 playoffs, they will encounter 2018 World Cup winners France, the Netherlands and Austria in Group D.

France are 4-7 to top the group, while the Dutch are 11-4 shots and Austria are 8-1.

The winners of playoff path A, in which Wales are joined by Poland, Estonia and Finland, are a best-priced 25-1 outsiders to come out on top.

Defending champions Italy failed to qualify for the Qatar World Cup last year but they will be involved at Euro 2024 and have paid the price for being in pot four with Spain, Croatia and Albania joining them in Group B.

At 11-10, Spain are the most likely to win the group, while Italy are 5-2 to win the section and Croatia are 5-1. Albania are as big as 40-1 to spring a surprise.

As for Group E, Belgium can be backed at 4-11 to win a group which also features Romania, who last qualified for the tournament in 2016, Slovakia and the winners of playoff path B, which could be any of Israel, Iceland, Bosnia or Ukraine.

The group-stage draw, which was held in Hamburg on Saturday, concluded with Group F, which features Euro 2016 winners Portugal, Turkey, Czech Republic and the winners of playoff path C.

Portugal are 4-9 to win the group, while Turkey are 5-1 and Czech Republic are 8-1.

Playoff path C features Georgia, Luxembourg, Greece and Kazakhstan and punters can back the path winners to come out on top in the group at 40-1.

Group A

Germany

Scotland

Hungary

Switzerland

Group B

Spain

Croatia

Italy

Albania

Group C

Slovenia

Denmark

Serbia

England

Group D

Poland / Estonia / Wales / Finland

Netherlands

Austria

France

Group E

Belgium

Slovakia

Romania

Israel / Iceland / Bosnia / Ukraine

Group F

Turkey

Georgia / Luxembourg / Greece / Kazakhstan

Portugal

Czechia







Euro 2024 outright odds

England 7-2

France 7-2

Germany 7-1

Spain 8-1

Portugal 8-1

Italy 14-1

Netherlands 18-1

Bar 25-1

