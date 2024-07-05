England vs Switzerland prediction, betting tips and odds + get 50-1 for England to win the tie with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering 50-1 for England to win the tie. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch England vs Switzerland

You can watch England vs Switzerland in the quarter-finals at Euro 2024 at 5pm on Saturday, July 6, live on BBC One

Match prediction & best bet

Switzerland to qualify

1pt 29-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

Switzerland were far too strong for Italy in the round of 16 and they can deal a knockout blow to England, who have not got close to realising their potential.

England vs Switzerland odds

90 minutes

England 5-4

Switzerland 14-5

Draw 2-1

To qualify

England 4-7

Switzerland 29-20

Odds correct at time of publishing

England vs Switzerland predictions

England have muddled their way through Euro 2024 without delivering any convincing performances but their shortcomings are likely to be exposed by Switzerland, who can deliver in Dusseldorf and reach a major tournament semi-final for the first time in their history.

There has been plenty of market support for England, who were favourites after the group stage and joint-favourites in the build-up to the quarter-finals.

But a lot of that backing has been influenced by the lop-sided nature of the draw which has given the Three Lions a much better chance of success than might otherwise have been the case.

A tantalising opportunity is still there for Gareth Southgate's side, who are no bigger than 11-8 to contest the final next weekend, but England may soon discover that the difficulty level is increasing, even in the softer side of the draw.

Switzerland arrived in Germany with fairly modest expectations but they hit the ground running with a 3-1 victory over Hungary and have not looked back.

They finished as strong runners-up to Germany in Group A and followed that with a superb 2-0 success over last-16 opponents Italy, who were comprehensively outplayed.

While the Swiss started the tournament well and have continued to raise the bar, England began poorly and have seemingly got worse.

Southgate can point to his long-term success, having become the first England manager to steer the Three Lions through to four consecutive major tournament quarter-finals, but faith in his coaching ability and team selections have been steadily eroded by a series of disjointed performances.

It has been glaringly obvious to any viewer, whether a passionate England fan or a neutral observer, that the team is not functioning as it should be.

The right side of England's attack has been almost non-existent and the general lack of intensity has allowed some fairly ordinary opponents to settle. Reports have suggested a switch to a back three is in the offing but it's hard to be confident about a significant shift in attitude whatever the formation.

Southgate has been slow in searching for solutions and his reluctance to make decisive changes was on the cusp of being punished by Slovakia on Sunday until Jude Bellingham saved the day with a fantastic overhead kick.

Bellingham is one of a handful of England players with the ability to provide a match-winning moment with a touch of brilliance.

However, national teams rarely win tournaments when playing without tempo or cohesion and England's time in Germany may be running out.

Switzerland have been everything that England have not. They are well-drilled, energetic and balanced and have the majority of their players playing to a high standard whether from the start of games or coming off the bench.

The Swiss are enjoying their football are undoubtedly helped by not having to play under such massive outside pressures.

However, they have high expectations within their dressing room and can live up to them by dealing a knockout blow to another heavyweight opponent.

Key stat

Switzerland are unbeaten in their last eight matches.

England vs Switzerland team news

England

Marc Guehi's suspension opens up a defensive vacancy which is set to be filled by either Ezri Konsa or Lewis Dunk. There is also the option of playing a back three, while Luke Shaw has returned to training but last started a match in February.

Switzerland

Silvan Widmer is back from suspension and should return to his right wing-back position. Dan Ndoye is expected to be moved further forward and either Fabian Rieder or Ruben Vargas will have to make way. Granit Xhaka had an injury scare in midweek but the Swiss are hopeful he will be available.

Probable teams

England (3-4-2-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Konsa; Trippier, Mainoo, Rice, Saka; Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Switzerland (3-4-3): Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas.

Inside info

England

Star man Jude Bellingham

Top scorer Harry Kane

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Card magnet Kieran Trippier

Assist ace Phil Foden

Set-piece aerial threat John Stones

Switzerland

Star man Granit Xhaka

Top scorer Breel Embolo

Penalty taker Granit Xhaka

Card magnet Silvan Widmer

Assist ace Michel Aebischer

Set-piece aerial threat Fabian Schar

Match info

Fifa rankings

England 5, Switzerland 19

Venue

Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf

Weather

Sunny intervals, 20C

