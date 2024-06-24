Denmark vs Serbia prediction, betting tips and odds: Goals to flow in Munich

Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Denmark vs Serbia. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Denmark vs Serbia

You can watch Denmark vs Serbia in Euro 2024 at 8pm on Tuesday, June 24, live on ITV4

Match prediction & best bet

Over 2.5 goals

2pts 10-11 bet365

Both teams will be targeting a victory and with so much attacking talent on show, there should be plenty of goals. There were goals at both ends in Serbia’s last six qualifiers while both teams have scored in Denmark’s last four outings.

Denmark vs Serbia odds

Denmark 13-10

Serbia 11-5

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Denmark vs Serbia predictions

There is plenty at stake for Denmark and Serbia and the desperation for victory should ensure a high-scoring encounter in Munich.

A win will see Denmark through following 1-1 draws with Slovenia and England, and victory might be enough for Serbia too, despite the fact they’ve lost 1-0 to the Three Lions and been frustrated in a 1-1 draw of their own against the Slovenes.

The Danes probably deserve a greater return for their efforts than only two points and there will be plenty trusting them to get the job done following their strong finish against England.

Kasper Hjulmand's side made England look lethargic and laboured throughout and they edged the shot count 16-12, forcing seven shots on target to their opponents’ four.

A repeat performance may be enough but, despite what their results suggest, Serbia are a dangerous side to dismiss given the firepower they possess.

In former Fulham hotshot Aleksandar Mitrovic and Juventus ace Dusan Vlahovic, the Serbs have two potent weapons and at some point it should click for them. They had nine shots between them in their latest 1-1 draw with Slovenia and they should test the Danish mettle, even if Dragan Stojkovic opts for a tweak in tactics.

They will need to be more clinical than they were against Slovenia but it was a much stronger performance than they served up against England, a contest which featured only 11 shots.

A draw is no good for anyone at the Allianz Arena and it makes over 2.5 goals look a tasty price at a shade of odds-on.

Denmark have yet to get the best out of Manchester starlet Rasmus Hojlund and Jonas Wind at this tournament but they have scoring threats all over the field, with Christian Eriksen, Morten Hjulmand and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg particularly impressive from midfield.

The Danes have lost only one of their last 14 internationals but both teams have scored in seven of their last ten, showing there are some flaws defensively. Their only two clean sheets in that run came against the Faroe Islands and Switzerland.

Serbia, meanwhile, have managed only two clean sheets in their last 14 matches and those shutouts came in friendly successes this year against Cyprus and Sweden.

So, with both teams set to adopt a positive mindset in pursuit of victory, this could be a lively affair and it is worth noting that in qualifying Serbia’s final six outings featured goals from both teams.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in seven of Denmark's last ten internationals.

Denmark vs Serbia team news

Denmark

Thomas Delaney returns from illness which ruled him out of the draw with England and he will be pushing for a start along with captain Simon Kjaer.

Serbia

Filip Kostic is missing after the knee injury he sustained against England and having been dropped in the draw with Slovenia, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will be hoping to return.

Probable teams

Denmark (3-5-2): Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Kristiansen, Hjulmand, Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Højlund, Wind.

Serbia (3-4-2-1): Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Ilic, Lukic, Mladenovic; Tadic, Vlahovic; Mitrovic.

Inside info

Denmark

Star man Rasmus Hojlund

Top scorer Christian Eriksen

Penalty taker Christian Eriksen

Card magnet Joachim Andersen

Assist ace Joakim Maehle

Set-piece aerial threat Jannik Vestergaard

Serbia

Star man Dusan Vlahovic

Top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic

Penalty taker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Card magnet Strahinja Pavlovic

Assist ace Dusan Tadic

Set-piece aerial threat Aleksandar Mitrovic

Denmark vs Serbia b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in seven of Denmark's last ten internationals and there is real attacking quality on show.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg over 1.5 shots

The Tottenham midfielder racked up five shots against England and he has scored in three of Denmark's last five matches.

Joachim Andersen over 1.5 fouls committed

The Danish centre-back could be in for a physical duel with Aleksandar Mitrovic and he has committed three fouls in two games.



Pays out at 8-1 with Betfair

Match info

Fifa rankings Denmark 21, Serbia 32

Venue Allianz Arena, Munich

Weather Partly cloudy, 23C

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.