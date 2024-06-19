- More
Where to watch
BBC One, 5pm Thursday
Denmark vs England bet builder tips
England to win
Jude Bellingham to score at any time
Morten Hjulmand to be carded
England to win
England have never won their opening two matches at a European Championship but they can make history by defeating Denmark at the Waldstadion.
There were positives and negatives for the Three Lions to reflect on after Sunday's 1-0 success over Serbia but they are well placed in Group C and have more margin for error than the Danes, who are under early pressure following their disappointing 1-1 draw with Slovenia.
Denmark would have been anticipating a victory from their opening game and will want to improve their points tally before a tough final match against Serbia.
However, they are up against an England team who seem to have rediscovered their resilient streak.
Gareth Southgate's men opened with five consecutive clean sheets at Euro 2024 and another solid defensive performance could lay the foundations for three more precious points.
Jude Bellingham to score any time
Jude Bellingham's performance was the undoubted highlight of England's victory over Serbia and there is every chance that the 20-year-old will play a starring role against Denmark.
The Real Madrid midfielder's goal at the weekend was only his fourth in 30 England matches but it is unlikely to be his last at Euro 2024.
Bellingham's goalscoring instincts were evident in his first season for Real when he scored 19 La Liga goals scored in 28 appearances.
He has a wonderful knack of timing his runs into the penalty area and looks overpriced to notch in Frankfurt.
Morten Hjulmand to be carded
The midfield exchanges are going to be crucial as Denmark are fully aware of the need to prevent England from getting into their flow.
Danish duo Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Morten Hjulmand will bear the greatest responsibility for breaking up the play and both look probable card candidates.
Hjulmand was booked against Slovenia and could collect another yellow card, ruling him out for Denmark's clash with Serbia.
Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Euro 2024
We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024.
Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Euro 2024
- Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account
- Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs
BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.
- New customers only
- Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football.
- Seven-day expiry
- Exclusions apply
- Stakes are not returned
- Further T&Cs apply
- 18+. For more info visit Gambleaware.org
