Belgium vs Romania prediction, betting tips and odds + get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet

Belgium vs Romania prediction, betting tips and odds
Free Euro 2024 tips, best bets and predictions for Belgium vs Romania.
Where to watch Belgium vs Romania
You can watch Belgium vs Romania in the Euro 2024 Group E fixture at 8pm on Saturday June 22nd, live on ITV1.
Match prediction & best bet
Belgium and over 1.5 goals
2pts 8-11 Betfair
Belgium need to get their tournament up and running and they can pick up maximum points against Romania, who may struggle to build on their stunning 3-0 success over Ukraine.
Belgium vs Romania odds
Belgium 10-21
Romania 6-1
Draw 7-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Belgium vs Romania predictions
Belgium are under immediate pressure after opening their Euro 2024 challenge with a shock 1-0 loss to Slovakia but they remain capable of making an impact on the competition and can begin the recovery process by defeating Romania in Cologne.
Getting off to such a poor start has brought back memories of the 2022 World Cup where the Belgians were favourites to top their section but failed to advance to the knockout rounds.
Their Qatar calamity started off with a 1-0 victory over Canada although things soon got worse with a 2-0 loss to Morocco and a goalless draw against Croatia which resulted in an early flight home.
There had been warning signs in the run up to Qatar with the Belgians losing successive games, including a surprising 2-1 friendly loss to Egypt, but Monday's defeat to Slovakia came as more of a surprise because it followed a 15-match unbeaten sequence.
Belgium got off to a slow start against the Slovaks – conceding after seven minutes – and took too long for them to pull themselves together.
However, they turned up the heat in the second half and were out of luck with Romelu Lukaku having two goals ruled following VAR interventions.
Overall it was a day when nothing seemed to go right for Belgium but their underlying performance wasn't too bad with 16 shots registered and 34 touches in the opposing penalty box.
Belgium will be targeting another front-foot performance and will doubtless hope for a better outcome, although they need to be careful because Romania have already shown that they are here to make an impact.
Not since Euro 2000 have the Tricolours reached the knockout rounds at a European Championship finals but they are extremely well-placed after kicking off with a superb 3-0 success over Ukraine.
Edward Iordanescu’s side had been defensively strong in qualifying – conceding five goals in ten matches – and they managed to nullify a Ukraine side who had scored in 11 of their previous 13 fixtures.
It was perhaps more of a surprise to see them score three goals although the first two were assisted by uncharacteristic errors from Ukraine's Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.
Romania were three goals up within 57 minutes and were even able to make a raft of substitutes, but the ease of their victory might leave them vulnerable for the tougher tests coming up.
Belgium are unlikely to make as many mistakes as Ukraine and they are sure to play at a much higher tempo.
Domenico Tedesco's troops were bitterly disappointed after their loss to Slovakia but they have the tools to recover and can respond with a victory.
Key stat
Belgium have lost just one of their last 16 matches.
Belgium vs Romania team news
Belgium
Thomas Meunier won't feature and Axel Witsel is doubtful, but Jan Vertonghen has been passed fit.
Romania
Romania have picked up no fresh injuries and head coach Edward Iordanescu may choose to select an unchanged line-up.
Probable teams
Belgium (4-2-3-1): Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Carrasco; Mangala, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku.
Romania (4-1-4-1): Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; M Marin; Man, R Marin, Stanciu, Coman; Dragus.
Inside info
Belgium
Star man Kevin De Bruyne
Top scorer Romelu Lukaku
Penalty taker Romelu Lukaku
Card magnet Amadou Onana
Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne
Set-piece aerial threat Wout Faes
Romania
Star man Nicolae Stanciu
Top scorer Nicolae Stanciu
Penalty taker Razvan Marin
Card magnet Razvan Marin
Assist ace Razvan Marin
Set-piece aerial threat Radu Dragusin
Match info
Fifa rankings
Belgium (3), Romania (47)
Venue
RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne
Weather
Partly cloudy, 19C
Belgium vs Romania bet builder predictions
Belgium to win
Belgium were slightly unfortunate against Slovakia and they can bounce back with a victory over the Group E leaders.
Romelu Lukaku to score any time
Lukaku was frustrated by a couple of close VAR calls on Monday but he remains Belgium's main goal getter and can open his Euro 2024 account in Cologne.
Razvan Marin to be carded
The Empoli midfielder committed more fouls than any Romanian in qualifying and his combative style could lead to a second successive booking at Euro 2024.
Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power
Published on inEuro 2024
Last updated
- Mark Langdon: Minnows making their mark at Euro 2024
- Georgia vs Czech Republic prediction, betting tips, odds and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- Turkey vs Portugal prediction, betting tips and odds: get 30-1 on Ronaldo to have a shot in target with Betfair
- Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: back France to win 2-1 vs Netherlands at 15-2 odds and get a £40 free bet with Betfair
- Kylian Mbappe injury update & Netherlands vs France betting offer: get 50-1 boosted odds for one or more goals
- The best Euro 2024 free bets, bonuses & boosted odds betting offers: grab nearly £200 for this weekend of the tournament + 50-1 odds on Netherlands vs France
- Get £60 in William Hill free bets + enhanced odds of 7-4 for Ryan Moore to ride two or more winners at Royal Ascot today
- Royal Ascot day four betting offer: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets with bet365
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting offer for day four: land £40 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £60 with BetMGM for day four's races
