Belgium vs Romania prediction, betting tips and odds + get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet

Where to watch Belgium vs Romania

You can watch Belgium vs Romania in the Euro 2024 Group E fixture at 8pm on Saturday June 22nd, live on ITV1.

Match prediction & best bet

Belgium and over 1.5 goals

2pts 8-11 Betfair

Belgium need to get their tournament up and running and they can pick up maximum points against Romania, who may struggle to build on their stunning 3-0 success over Ukraine.

Belgium vs Romania odds

Belgium 10-21

Romania 6-1

Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Belgium vs Romania predictions

Belgium are under immediate pressure after opening their Euro 2024 challenge with a shock 1-0 loss to Slovakia but they remain capable of making an impact on the competition and can begin the recovery process by defeating Romania in Cologne.

Getting off to such a poor start has brought back memories of the 2022 World Cup where the Belgians were favourites to top their section but failed to advance to the knockout rounds.

Their Qatar calamity started off with a 1-0 victory over Canada although things soon got worse with a 2-0 loss to Morocco and a goalless draw against Croatia which resulted in an early flight home.

There had been warning signs in the run up to Qatar with the Belgians losing successive games, including a surprising 2-1 friendly loss to Egypt, but Monday's defeat to Slovakia came as more of a surprise because it followed a 15-match unbeaten sequence.

Belgium got off to a slow start against the Slovaks – conceding after seven minutes – and took too long for them to pull themselves together.

However, they turned up the heat in the second half and were out of luck with Romelu Lukaku having two goals ruled following VAR interventions.

Overall it was a day when nothing seemed to go right for Belgium but their underlying performance wasn't too bad with 16 shots registered and 34 touches in the opposing penalty box.

Belgium will be targeting another front-foot performance and will doubtless hope for a better outcome, although they need to be careful because Romania have already shown that they are here to make an impact.

Not since Euro 2000 have the Tricolours reached the knockout rounds at a European Championship finals but they are extremely well-placed after kicking off with a superb 3-0 success over Ukraine.

Edward Iordanescu’s side had been defensively strong in qualifying – conceding five goals in ten matches – and they managed to nullify a Ukraine side who had scored in 11 of their previous 13 fixtures.

It was perhaps more of a surprise to see them score three goals although the first two were assisted by uncharacteristic errors from Ukraine's Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Romania were three goals up within 57 minutes and were even able to make a raft of substitutes, but the ease of their victory might leave them vulnerable for the tougher tests coming up.

Belgium are unlikely to make as many mistakes as Ukraine and they are sure to play at a much higher tempo.

Domenico Tedesco's troops were bitterly disappointed after their loss to Slovakia but they have the tools to recover and can respond with a victory.

Key stat

Belgium have lost just one of their last 16 matches.

Belgium vs Romania team news

Belgium

Thomas Meunier won't feature and Axel Witsel is doubtful, but Jan Vertonghen has been passed fit.

Romania

Romania have picked up no fresh injuries and head coach Edward Iordanescu may choose to select an unchanged line-up.

Probable teams

Belgium (4-2-3-1): Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Carrasco; Mangala, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku.

Romania (4-1-4-1): Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; M Marin; Man, R Marin, Stanciu, Coman; Dragus.

Inside info

Belgium

Star man Kevin De Bruyne

Top scorer Romelu Lukaku

Penalty taker Romelu Lukaku

Card magnet Amadou Onana

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Wout Faes

Romania

Star man Nicolae Stanciu

Top scorer Nicolae Stanciu

Penalty taker Razvan Marin

Card magnet Razvan Marin

Assist ace Razvan Marin

Set-piece aerial threat Radu Dragusin

Match info

Fifa rankings

Belgium (3), Romania (47)

Venue

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

Weather

Partly cloudy, 19C

Belgium vs Romania b et builder predictions

Belgium to win

Belgium were slightly unfortunate against Slovakia and they can bounce back with a victory over the Group E leaders.

Romelu Lukaku to score any time

Lukaku was frustrated by a couple of close VAR calls on Monday but he remains Belgium's main goal getter and can open his Euro 2024 account in Cologne.

Razvan Marin to be carded

The Empoli midfielder committed more fouls than any Romanian in qualifying and his combative style could lead to a second successive booking at Euro 2024.

Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power

