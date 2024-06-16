- More
Austria vs France prediction, betting tips and odds: get 30-1 on Mbappe to have a shot in target with Betfair
Free Euro 2024 tips, best bets and predictions for Austria vs France. Plus Betfair are offering 30-1 on Kylian Mbappe to have a shot on target
Where to watch Austria vs France
You can watch Austria vs France in the Euro 2024 Group D fixture at 8pm on Monday June 17th, live on ITV1.
Match prediction & best bet
France to win and under 3.5 goals
1pt 13-10 Betfair, Paddy Power
France have responded impressively since their painful experience in the 2022 World Cup final and should pass a tricky test against an Austria side intent on improving on their round of 16 exit at Euro 2020.
Austria vs France odds
Austria 5-1
France 8-15
Draw 10-3
Odds correct at time of publishing
Austria vs France predictions
France fell below their sky-high standards at Euro 2020 but they remain one of the most feared teams in international football and can start their Euro 2024 challenge with a bang by defeating Austria in Dusseldorf.
There are high expectations of the French team this summer and rightly so given their exploits at the last two World Cups.
They went all the way at Russia 2018 and were a penalty shootout away from retaining their crown at Qatar 2022.
In between Les Bleus had to digest the bitter disappointment of a round-of-16 exit at Euro 2020 after they surprisingly succumbed to unfancied Switzerland on spot kicks.
Despite the fine margins of their exit against the Swiss, France could have no real complaints after they struggled to play anywhere close to their potential.
However, they were much more convincing in Euro 2024 qualifying, opening up with a 4-0 home win against the Netherlands and going on to amass 22 points from a possible 24.
Head coach Didier Deschamps has not always been universally popular due to his perceived fondness for a defensive style of play.
However, he tends to get most of the big decisions right and has certainly been getting the best out of star player Kylian Mbappe, who has helped himself to 22 goals in his last 24 international appearances.
Mbappe carries a huge weight of expectation but he continues to play with a smile on his face and should be even more at ease now that his long-awaited move to Real Madrid has been officially agreed.
The 25-year-old phenomenon poses a massive threat to Austria and is understandably odds-on to opening his Euro 2024 account at the first time of asking.
Austria might as well attempt to fight fire with fire as they seek to build on an impressive qualification campaign.
They finished a strong second to Group F winners Belgium and nine points clear of Sweden, who they beat 2-0 in Vienna and 3-1 in Stockholm.
The Austrians have travelled with a well-balanced squad featuring 12 German Bundesliga players who will all have the benefit of being familiar with their Euro 2024 surroundings.
However, Ralf Rangnick's side are without Real Madrid utility man David Alaba, who is sidelined with a long-term knee injury.
Alaba would no doubt have made a difference but there are still realistic hopes that Austria could get out of their group and perhaps spring a surprise further down the line.
Austria are certainly not a team to be taken lightly but they could not have been handed a tougher opening game and may struggle to avoid a early setback.
Key stat
France have won their last five opening games at the group stage of major tournaments
Austria vs France team news
Austria
David Alaba failed to make the squad and will be a big miss due to his quality and ability to play in multiple positions. Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautovic go head-to-head for the centre-forward position.
France
Aurelien Tchouameni is still on the comeback trail so N'Golo Kante should deputise in midfield.
Probable teams
Austria (4-2-3-1): Lindner; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Laimer, Seiwald; Wimmer, Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Gregoritsch.
France (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Upamecano, T Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.
Inside info
Austria
Star man Konrad Laimer
Top scorer Marcel Sabitzer
Penalty taker Marcel Sabitzer
Card magnet Stefan Posch
Assist ace Christoph Baumgartner
Set-piece aerial threat Kevin Danso
France
Star man Kylian Mbappe
Top scorer Olivier Giroud
Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe
Card magnet Theo Hernandez
Assist ace Antoine Griezmann
Set-piece aerial threat Ibrahima Konate
Match info
Fifa rankings
Austria (25), France (2)
Venue
Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf
Weather
Thundery showers, 20C.
Austria vs France bet builder predictions
France to win
France have featured in the last two World Cup finals and they should have too much class for Austria in Dusseldorf.
Kylian Mbappe to score
France's star striker scored nine goals in the qualifying campaign and was on target in this month's friendly win over Luxembourg.
Stefan Posch to be carded
The right-back will have the ominous task of keeping tabs on Kylian Mbappe. He has been booked in two of his last three internationals and could receive another caution.
Price guide 15-2
