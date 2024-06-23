Albania vs Spain prediction, betting tips, odds: plus get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Albania vs Spain

You can watch Albania vs Spain at Euro 2024 at 8pm on Monday June 24, live on BBC Two

Match prediction & best bet

Spain to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 23-20 BoyleSports

Spain dominated their opening two matches against Croatia and Italy to secure top spot in Group B with a game to spare. And even with sweeping changes to their team, La Roja can grind out another win over Albania in Dusseldorf.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply.

You can bet on Albania vs Spain here and get £60 in free bets with BetMGM

Albania vs Spain odds

Albania 13-2

Spain 4-9

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Albania vs Spain predictions

Spain have already secured top spot in Group B at Euro 2024 but punters should still expect another slick and polished performance from La Roja when they take on Albania in their final group assignment in Dusseldorf.

Luis de la Fuente's men have passed the two toughest tests in their section with flying colours, easing to a 3-0 win over Croatia before a narrow triumph over Italy on Thursday.

Their 1-0 win over the Azzurri flattered the defending European champions, who were dominated in every facet and managed just one shot on target in Gelsenkirchen.

Spain have adopted a more direct and aggressive attacking approach since De la Fuente took over as head coach, something that was clearly evident on Thursday when they won possession in the final third ten times against the Italians – the most they have done so at the Euros since 2008.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and 21-year-old Nico Williams impressed on either flank and some of the Spanish passing would not have looked out of place in a video game.

A number of changes are anticipated against Albania as De la Fuente looks to rest key personnel ahead of the knockout rounds but Spain's system and approach will remain much the same.

It is not like the players coming in are a big downgrade on Spain's first-choice 11 in any case. Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Grimaldo and Ferran Torres are all important individuals for their clubs and De la Fuente rotated his team to great effect in qualifying, when Spain won seven of their eight games and conceded a miserly five goals.

And even with a supposed second-string team, the gulf in class between the two sides should be only too clear.

Albania have given a good account of themselves at the finals despite the calibre of their group opponents. They scored after just 23 seconds against Italy and also took the lead against Croatia on Wednesday, showing they weren't afraid to have a go on both occasions.

They were on the brink of a decisive defeat in Hamburg until Klaus Gjasula, who scored an own goal minutes after coming off the bench, rescued a point with a 95th-minute equaliser.

That at least means qualification is still a possibility going into the final group fixtures and Sylvinho's men have shown they can be a handful on the counter.

But Spain are yet to concede at the finals while every player seems to know their role in De la Fuente's system making a shock result unlikely in Dusseldorf.

Key stat

Spain have conceded just one goal in their last four matches.

Albania vs Spain team news

Albania

No injuries have been reported so Sylvinho could stick with the same line-up who started against Croatia, while Mirlind Daku is out for derogatory chanting.

Spain

Spain are expected to ring the changes with Mikel Oyarzabal, Mikel Merino, Ferran Torres and Alex Grimaldo set to come into the team. Martin Zubimendi could replace the suspended Rodri, while Nacho and Ayoze Perez are also set to miss out.

Probable teams

Albania (4-2-3-1): Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Ramadani, Asllani; Asani, Laci, Bajrami; Manaj.

Spain (4-3-3): Raya; Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Zubimendi, Olmo; Torres, Joselu, Oyarzabal.

Inside info

Albania

Star man Berat Djimsiti

Top scorer Rey Manaj

Penalty taker Kristjan Asllani

Card magnet Yiber Ramadani

Assist ace Jasir Asani

Set-piece aerial threat Ardian Ismajli

Spain

Star man Aymeric Laporte

Top scorer Ferran Torres

Penalty taker Ferran Torres

Card magnet Mikel Merino

Assist ace Alex Grimaldo

Set-piece aerial threat Joselu

Match info

Fifa rankings

Albania 66, Spain 8

Venue

Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf

Weather

Sunny, 24C

Albania vs Spain b et builder predictions

Spain to win

Spain were sublime in their wins over Croatia and Italy and can complete a perfect group campaign with a win over Albania.

Alex Grimaldo to make an assist

Although deployed in a more advanced role at club level, Spain full-back Alex Grimaldo registered 13 assists in the Bundesliga last term and could lay on a goal.

Rey Manaj to be carded

Forward Rey Manaj committed four fouls across Albania's first two games and he could go into the book against La Roja.

Pays out at 13-1 with Paddy Power

Grab £60 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Euro 2024

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Euro 2024.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £60 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Euro 2024

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 6x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 6x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football.

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.