MK Dons vs Crawley prediction, betting tips and odds: Red Devils can maintain scoring streak

Where to watch MK Dons vs Crawley

You can watch MK Dons vs Crawley in the League Two playoff semi-final second leg at 7.45pm on Saturday May 11th, live on Sky Sports Football.

Match prediction & best bet

MK Dons and both teams to score

1pt 2-1 Hills

MK Dons vs Crawley odds

MK Dons 3-4

Crawley 7-2

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

MK Dons vs Crawley predictions

Crawley have scored in each of their last eight matches and can extend that run in their League Two playoff semi-final second leg at MK Dons, giving them an excellent chance of advancing to Wembley.

The MK Dons were the promotion favourites going into the playoffs but market confidence counted for nothing at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday with Crawley registering a 3-0 success.

The Dons have been eased from 13-8 to 20-1 to go up, and their slim chances of a revival could evaporate unless they tighten up at the back.

Mike Williamson's side seemed to lose their concentration as the regular season drew to a close.

They triumphed 5-3 over Harrogate in their final away league game and drew 4-4 draw at home to Sutton a week later – conceding two late goals to their lowly visitors, whose relegation to the National League was confirmed on the same afternoon.

Williamson would have hoped for greater focus in the playoffs, but his team were outplayed and outfought in West Sussex and may have left themselves too much to do.

A faster tempo and a higher press can be expected from the Dons in the return match and they should ensure a less comfortable night's work for Crawley keeper Corey Addai, who spent the majority of his Tuesday evening operating as a deep-lying playmaker rather than a last line of defence.

MK Dons have won 12 of their last 17 league games at the Stadium MK and they can maintain the general trend of home success, but a wide-margin victory looks unlikely against a well-coached Crawley team who should book a spot at Wembley.

Key stat

Crawley have scored in each of their last eight matches

MK Dons vs Crawley team news

MK Dons

No fresh injuries are reported but changes are possible after such a poor first-leg performance.

Crawley

Injured midfielder Ben Gladwin has not featured since December.

Probable teams

MK Dons (3-4-3): Kelly; Tucker, O'Hora, Harvie; Lofthouse, Payne, Bate, Tomlinson; Wearne, Dean, Gilbey.

Subs: Norman, Harrison, Williams, Tezgel, Robson, Lewington, Kemp.

Crawley (3-4-2-1): Addai; Wright, Conroy, Maguire; Forster, Williams, L Kelly, J Kelly; Lolos, Campbell; Orsi.

Subs: Gordon, Darcy, Tsaroulla, Adeyemo, Mukena, Roles, Khaleel.

