Liverpool 33-1 for quadruple after Van Dijk seals dramatic extra-time EFL Cup triumph

Liverpool have been cut to 33-1, from 50-1, by Coral to win four major trophies in Jurgen Klopp's final season at the club after a dramatic extra-time triumph against Chelsea in the EFL Cup final.

Bet365 are offering 16-1 about the quadruple after seeing plenty of pre-season interest in the Reds at 1,500-1 to win the Premier League, EFL Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute header at Wembley was the decisive moment in the final, meaning it is one down, three to go for Liverpool quad backers.

Van Dijk had a headed goal chalked off by VAR during an open but goalless 90 minutes in which Chelsea spurned several late chances.

The Liverpool skipper was not to be denied a second time, however, sealing a 1-0 victory with a penalty shootout looming, and the Reds are handily placed in the other three competitions.

On Wednesday they host Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round and they are 15-8 favourites for the Europa League after being drawn against Sparta Prague in the round of 16.

Klopp is 23-10 to sign off with the second Premier League title of his reign at Anfield. Liverpool are top of the table with a dozen games to go, albeit just a point clear of 11-10 shots Manchester City with 16-5 chances Arsenal a further point back.

Bet365 make the Reds 13-8 to win just one trophy this term while they are 11-10 to claim two and 100-30 to finish the Klopp era with three pieces of silverware in 2023-24.

Liverpool had been 8-13 to lift the trophy with Chelsea 11-8 before the Reds revealed a matchday squad missing the injured Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai.

That prompted a plunge on the Blues, who were cut to evens to win the cup as their depleted opponents drifted to 4-5.

But injury-hit Liverpool, matched at 19.5 on Betfair to win in extra-time, dug deep and Chelsea must pick themselves up in time for Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Leeds.

Hills make the Blues 8-1 to win that competition and 11-4 to be knocked out by their in-form Championship opponents.

