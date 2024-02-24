EFL Cup final: Chelsea v Liverpool bet builder tips plus get 30-1 on a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering 30-1 that a goal will be scored in the EFL Cup final . New customers can click here to claim that offer.

Where to watch the EFL Cup final

You can watch the EFL Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool on Sky Sports Main Event & Football at 3pm on Sunday.

EFL Cup final specials predictions

Raheem Sterling to be man of the match

1pt 16-1 bet365

Wataru Endo to be carded

1pt 7-2 BoyleSports

Raheem Sterling's Chelsea career has featured more downs than ups in recent years but the 29-year-old has the ability to make an impact on the biggest of matches and he looks overpriced at 16-1 to be named player of the match in the EFL Cup final.

The market is complicated by fitness doubts over Liverpool attackers Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, who are first and second in the betting.

Cole Palmer is priced up as Chelsea's most likely contender and that is understandable because he has been their outstanding player over the opening six months of the campaign.

Palmer's switch from Manchester City to Chelsea was seen as a surprise move but it is working out well for the 21-year-old, who has contributed ten Premier League goals and six assists for the west London side.

While Palmer's move has helped his England career, Sterling's transfer between the same clubs has had the opposite impact.

Sterling hasn't featured in an England shirt since the 2022 World Cup and even his Chelsea place had looked under threat earlier this month after he was benched for the FA Cup fourth-round replay at Aston Villa and the Premier League visit to Crystal Palace.

However, Sterling was brought back by Mauricio Pochettino for last Saturday's clash at Manchester City and he rewarded his manager with a hungrier, more focused performance which was capped by a superbly taken 42nd-minute goal.

Sterling seems likely to be handed another start at Wembley and he could have a crucial role in steering Chelsea to success.

Chelsea played effective counter-attacking football in their 1-1 draw at City and they may seek to do likewise against Liverpool, who tend to favour a high defensive line.

Liverpool will strive to cut out Chelsea attacks at the earliest opportunity and their midfielders may be tasked with applying a few tactical fouls when the need arises.

Tough tackler Wataru Endo will have a key role the play in the destructive sense and he appeals as a 7-2 shot to enter referee Chris Kavanagh's notebook.

EFL Cup final b et builder predictions

Chelsea to lift the trophy

Chelsea are still struggling to make an impression in the Premier League but they have been almost faultless in the cups and can topple injury-hit Liverpool at Wembley.

The Blues are five-times EFL Cup winners and approach the final in a positive frame of mind after going three games without defeat.

Liverpool are the EFL Cup's most successful team, lifting the trophy on nine occasions, but they are expected to be without several key players and could fall short against dangerous opponents.

Raheem Sterling to score at any time

Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling scored a superb goal in last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Manchester City and he could irritate another former club by netting in the EFL Cup final.

Sterling has had a mixed campaign but he returned to Chelsea's starting line-up at the Etihad and justified his inclusion with a top-class goal.

The 29-year-old is likely to keep his place at Wembley and looks like being one of the main dangers to a defensively suspect Liverpool side who have not kept a clean sheet in seven consecutive matches.

Under 3.5 goals

Liverpool were 4-1 winners at home to Chelsea last month but there has been a general trend of tighter matches between the teams.

There have been four goalless draws in the last six contests, including the 2022 EFL Cup final, which Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties.

Eight of the last ten meetings between then two have featured no more than two goals so it seems reasonable to anticipate low-scoring fare this weekend.

Price guide: 9-1

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.