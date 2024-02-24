EFL Cup final: Chelsea v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips: get 30-1 on a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering 30-1 that a goal will be scored in the EFL Cup final . New customers can click here to claim that offer.

Where to watch the EFL Cup final

You can watch the EFL Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool on Sky Sports Main Event & Football at 3pm on Sunday.

EFL Cup final predictions & best bets

Chelsea to lift the trophy

2pts 11-8 Coral, Ladbrokes

EFL Cup final odds

To win in 90 minutes

Chelsea 9-4

Liverpool 23-20

Draw 13-5

To lift the trophy

Chelsea 11-8

Liverpool 8-13

Odds correct at time of publishing

Chelsea v Liverpool team news

Chelsea

Thiago Silva (groin) will be given every chance to feature but Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka, Romeo Lavia, Benoit Badiashile, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu and Wesley Fofana are ruled out.

Liverpool

Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones have joined Stefan Bajcetic, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Ben Doak, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara on the absentee list. Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai will require late assessments.

EFL Cup final predictions

Chelsea have gone through some difficult times over the last two seasons but they are used to challenging for major trophies and can get the better of injury-hit Liverpool in the EFL Cup final.

It has been strange to see Chelsea marooned in mid-table for a second successive Premier League campaign but the Blues have frequently come alive for cup matches and are in the hunt for a first piece of silverware since February 2022 when Thiago Silva captained them to Club World Cup glory.

Liverpool have been more successful over the course of this season and remain in the hunt for an unprecedented EFL Cup, FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League quad.

Players will be desperate to mark Jurgen Klopp's last season at the helm with a trophy haul but they are faced with a tough task due to an ill-timed injury crisis.

Last Saturday's 4-1 success at Brentford came at a massive cost as Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez were all forced off.

Of the three only Nunez has a chance of facing Chelsea and there is a doubt over Mohamed Salah, who sat out Wednesday's 4-1 success at home to Luton due to a thigh problem.

Klopp must also make his weekend plans without Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and while he would love to take a chance with the players who are touch and go, he must also pay attention to the hectic schedule which is just around the corner.

Liverpool are back in action just three days after their trip to Wembley with a far from straightforward FA Cup fifth-round tie at home to Southampton.

And their March schedule includes high-profile Premier League matches at home to Manchester City and away to Everton, as well as a couple of Europa League round-of-16 jousts with Czech champions Sparta Prague.

While Klopp needs to have one eye on the future, his opposite number, Mauricio Pochettino, can afford to throw everything at achieving a Wembley win.

Pochettino's first season in the Blues dugout has been far from plain sailing but a lot of angst would be instantly forgotten if silverware were to be secured.

The Argentinian has been sending out strong teams right from the start of Chelsea's EFL Cup challenge and he will be fully aware that Sunday's final has the potential to make or break his career in west London.

If Chelsea lose out to Liverpool, the focus will immediately return to their stuttering league form. Lift the trophy and Pochettino should secure the breathing space to make steady improvements with a talented but inexperienced squad.

Inconsistency has been an ongoing feature of Chelsea's season but there have been more positive signs in recent weeks.

The Blues were impressive 3-1 winners away to Aston Villa in an FA Cup fourth round replay and they warmed up for their visit to Wembley with an encouraging 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester City.

Chelsea are still far from the finished article but they stood up impressively to City last weekend and can bring a swift conclusion to Liverpool's quad quest.

Key stat

Liverpool have not kept a clean sheet in their last seven matches

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer; Jackson.

Subs: Sanchez, Madueke, Chalobah, Colwill, Nkunku, Mudryk, Casadei, Gilchrist, Harrison.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Gakpo, Elliott, Gomez, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Quansah, McConnell, Clark.

Inside info

Chelsea

Star man Cole Palmer

Top scorer Cole Palmer

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

Assist ace Cole Palmer

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Liverpool

Star man Mohamed Salah

Top scorer Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Darwin Nunez

Assist ace Mohamed Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

