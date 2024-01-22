Chelsea v Middlesbrough predictions, odds and betting tips: Depleted Boro face capital punishment

Betfair are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Chelsea v Middlesbrough. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Chelsea v Middlesbrough

You can watch Chelsea v Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg on January 23, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 8pm on Tuesday.

Match prediction & best bet

Chelsea win to nil

1pt 23-20 Coral

You can bet on Chelsea v Middlesbrough here and get £50 in free bet builder bets with Betfair

Chelsea v Middlesbrough odds

Chelsea 1-4

Middlesbrough 11-1

Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Chelsea v Middlesbrough team news

Chelsea

Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Robert Sanchez and Lesley Ugochukwu are injured and Nicolas Jackson is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Middlesbrough

Isaiah Jones (hamstring) and Jonny Howson (knock) are doubts while Darragh Lenihan, Tom Smith, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Anfernee Dijskteel and Alex Bangura remain injured. Seny Dieng, Sam Silvera and Riley McGree are on international duty and Sam Greenwood, Luke Ayling and Finn Azaz are cup-tied.

Chelsea v Middlesbrough predictions

Chelsea have struggled to rise above mid-table mediocrity in the Premier League but they have been more reliable in knockout ties and can advance to the EFL Cup final with a victory and a clean sheet against Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge.

There has been a recent upturn in the standard of performances by the Blues, who have strung together three league wins for the first time since October 2022.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side are 12 points adrift of the top four and their hopes for a successful season appear to rest on cup competitions.

The Blues face an FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Aston Villa on Friday but their immediate focus is on beating Middlesbrough and advancing to the EFL Cup final for the tenth time.

Chelsea were far from their best in the first leg at the Riverside, although they won the shot count 18-6 and looked understandably aggrieved to be walking off the pitch with a 1-0 defeat.

The Blues seem to approach every transfer window with a high-class centre-forward at the top of their shopping list, but they continue to be deficient in arguably the most important area of the pitch.

And with FFP regulations impacting their January business, it would seem likely that their search for a new number nine will drag on into the summer.

In the meantime Chelsea must work at improving their offensive output and they should have enough to sweep aside mid-table Championship opposition.

Boro had been expected to push for promotion but they failed to win any of their opening seven league matches and have reached the 28-game mark in 11th position, three points outside the playoffs.

Their winter progress has been hampered by a raft of injuries and the additional absences of Seny Dieng, Sam Silvera and Riley McGree due to international duty.

Michael Carrick's depleted squad have struggled for consistency and their promotion hopes sustained another blow on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at home to basement boys Rotherham.

Boro's smooth EFL Cup run has bucked the trend of an up-and-down Championship campaign, but they head to Stamford Bridge without at least 11 senior players and may find it tough to preserve their advantage.

Carrick's charges will set out to defend deep and look to make life as tough as possible for their hosts, but they will need to carry a threat on the counter and their ability to do so will be compromised if speedy attacker Isaiah Jones fails a late fitness test.

Chelsea will have to shoulder to burden of greater expectation and pressure, but they have superior resources and should get the job done.

Key stat

Three of Chelsea's last four home wins have been accompanied by clean sheets

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Broja.

Subs: Bettinelli, Mudryk, Madueke, Badiashile, Chukwuemeka, Chilwell, Gilchrist, Washington.

Middlesbrough (4-3-3): Glover; Van den Berg, Clarke, Fry, Engel; Barlaser, Howson, Hackney; Forss, Coburn, Rogers.

Subs: J Jones, McNair, Gilbert, O'Brien, I Jones, Kavanagh, McCabe, Bridge.

Inside info

Chelsea

Star man Cole Palmer

Top scorer Cole Palmer

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Cole Palmer

Assist ace Cole Palmer/Conor Gallagher

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Middlesbrough

Star man Hayden Hackney

Top scorer Josh Coburn

Penalty taker Jonny Howson

Card magnet Hayden Hackney/Jonny Howson

Assist ace Morgan Rogers

Set-piece aerial threat Josh Coburn

Chelsea v Middlesbrough b et builder predictions

Chelsea to win

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last eight home matches and should be too strong for depleted Middlesbrough, who drew 1-1 at home to Championship basement boys Rotherham on Saturday.

Under 3.5 goals

The Blues have lacked a clinical touch in front of goal and they may have to be content with a fairly low-scoring second-leg success.

Cole Palmer to score the first goal

The 21-year-old missed some good chances at the Riverside but he is Chelsea's top Premier League scorer and can help his club advance to Wembley.

Pays out at 10-1 with Paddy Power

Grab £50 in Betfair bet builder free bets on Chelsea v Middlesbrough

We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet £10 on Chelsea v Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £50 free bet to place on Chelsea v Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button on their homepage Create your username and password and register a new account with code ZSKW16 Place a £10 football bet on the Betfair Sportsbook with minimum odds of 1-2 (1.5) £50 in free bet builder bets will be awarded after the qualifying bet has settled

Betfair EFL Cup betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK and Ireland

Open a new account using promo code ZSKW16

SMS verification required

Deposit a minimum of £10 using a Debit card

Place a minimum £10 football bet on the Betfair Sportsbook. Min odds 1-2 (1.5)

Qualifying requirements must be completed within 30 days of account opening

Further T&Cs apply. Visit Betfair for more details

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.