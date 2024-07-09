Uruguay vs Colombia prediction, betting odds and tips: Los Cafeteros can triumph

Where to watch Uruguay vs Colombia

Premier Sports 1, 1am Thursday

Best bet

Colombia draw no bet

1pt 17-20 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

Uruguay vs Colombia odds

Uruguay 15-8

Colombia 9-5

Draw 19-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Uruguay vs Colombia predictions

Colombia have been one of the most consistent international teams over the last two years and they can extend their remarkable unbeaten sequence to 28 games by defeating Uruguay in their Copa America semi-final.

Historically, the Colombian national team have failed to live up to expectations.

Los Cafeteros's best effort at a World Cup was a run to the quarter-finals in 2014 and their sole Copa America triumph came on home soil in 2001.

However, they have become accustomed to winning in recent times and approach their semi-final tie with Uruguay in high spirits following a superb 5-0 quarter-final success over Panama.

Uruguay passed a much stiffer quarter-final test as they knocked out Brazil on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes, but their progression came at a cost with right-back Nahitan Nandez collecting a red card and central defender Ronald Araujo suffering a leg injury which has subsequently ended his tournament.

The Uruguayans are never short of fighting spirit but head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be forced into two defensive changes and that is far from ideal at this stage of the competition.

Colombia are boosted by the availability of midfielder Jefferson Lerma after a one-game ban and they can book their place in Sunday's final in Miami.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.