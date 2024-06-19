Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:40 AscotHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:40 AscotHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Copa America
premium

Copa America tournament winner predictions and best outright bets: Big two worth taking on

Best bets, tips and predictions for Copa America, which starts with Argentina vs Canada on Friday

Colombia fans enjoyed their team's shock win over Germany
Colombia fans could be celebrating once more this summerCredit: DeFodi Images

When does Copa America start?

1.30am Friday 

Copa America predictions & best bet

Uruguay to win Copa America
2pts 5-1

Colombia to win Copa America
1pt 12-1 bet365, Boyles

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Racing Post Sport

Published on inCopa America

Last updated

iconCopy
more inCopa America
more inBetting offers
more inCopa America
more inBetting offers