Argentina vs Canada prediction, betting odds and tips: Canucks' fun looks set to end

Where to watch Argentina vs Canada

Premier Sports 1, 1am Wednesday

Best bet

Argentina to win and under 3.5 goals

1pt 20-23 BoyleSports

Argentina vs Canada odds

Argentina 4-11

Canada 17-2

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Argentina vs Canada predictions

Argentina had to show off their penalty-taking prowess in Friday's Copa America quarter-final against Ecuador, drawing the match 1-1 and winning the shootout 4-2, but they had a 100 per cent record in the group stage and should be too strong for Canada in their semi-final clash at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Canada are playing at the Copa America for the first time and have surpassed expectations by reaching the semi-finals.

The Canucks got some major tournament experience under their belts at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where they played some good football despite losing all three matches and conceding seven goals.

Defensive weakness was Canada's Achilles heel in Qatar but that hasn't been the case this summer and Jesse Marsch's side have conceded only three goals in four matches.

However, they were beaten 2-0 by Argentina in their opening game and another low-scoring loss looks probable in New Jersey.

Argentina have reached this stage without a goalscoring contribution from Lionel Messi, who missed his penalty in the shootout against Ecuador and was absent from the 2-0 group-stage success over Peru with a tight hamstring.

However, Messi might have been saving his best for the end of the tournament and it would be no major surprise if he contributed to ending Canada's Copa America adventure.

