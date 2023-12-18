Urawa Red Diamonds v Manchester City predictions, betting odds and tips: City can ease to low-scoring success

Where to watch Urawa Red Diamonds v Manchester City

Urawa Red Diamonds v Manchester City team news

Urawa Red Diamonds

Takahiro Akimoto, Takahiro Sekine and Tomoaki Okubo are doubts but Hiroki Saki (knee) is available.

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), Jeremy Doku (hamstring) and Erling Haaland (foot) are unlikely to feature.

Urawa Red Diamonds v Manchester City predictions

Pep Guardiola is a three-time Club World Cup winner from his time in charge of Barcelona (2009 and 2011) and Bayern Munich (2013), and he can steer Manchester City through to the final by masterminding a routine success over Asian champions Urawa Red Diamonds in Riyadh.

In terms of competition experience, the Japanese side have the slight advantage having participated in the 2007 and 2017 editions.

City are taking part for the first time but they have travelled to Saudi Arabia with a powerful squad which features high-profile trio Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku, who missed Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace due to injury.

The dropped points against Palace were a major disappointment but City are still only five points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal and they will view the Club World Cup as a fantastic opportunity to secure some major silverware and give themselves a boost before returning to domestic action.

Urawa earned the chance to face City with a hard-fought 1-0 success over Mexican side Leon, but it came at a cost as left-back Takahiro Akimoto, right-back Takahiro Sekine and winger Tomoaki Okubo sustained injuries.

All three are major doubts to face the European champions and Urawa may have to limit their ambitions to keeping the scoreline respectable.

Key stat

Twelve of Urawa Red Diamonds' last 13 matches have featured fewer than four goals.

