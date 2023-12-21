Manchester City v Fluminense predictions, betting odds and tips: Trophy-hungry City can collect another pot

Where to watch Fluminense v Manchester City

Fluminense v Manchester City team news

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), Jeremy Doku (hamstring) and Erling Haaland (foot) were left out of the semi-final squad and are ineligible to play a part in the final.

Fluminense

No fresh injuries have been reported by the Copa Libertadores winners.

Fluminense v Manchester City predictions

Manchester City have been a trophy-winning machine in recent times and they can cap off a stellar 2023 by defeating Fluminense in the Club World Cup final at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Fluminense are aiming to become the fourth Brazilian team to win the tournament, but that country's last success was in 2012 when Corinthians landed the trophy for a second time by defeating Chelsea 1-0 in Yokohama.

European teams have triumphed on ten successive occasions and City are strong favourites to become the fourth English team to get their hands on the trophy – joining Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola's side have gone through a rocky patch in the Premier League, winning just one of their last six matches, but the opportunity to lift another major trophy has sharpened their senses.

They were ruthless 3-0 winners against Asian champions Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday and are more than capable of finishing the job despite the ongoing absences of key trio Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku.

Fluminense are striving to land a second major trophy in seven weeks, having triumphed 2-1 over Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final last month.

They handled the big occasion well against Boca and are certainly not short of experience with 43-year-old goalkeeper Fabio and 40-year-old defender Felipe Melo expected to feature against the Citizens.

The South Americans were worthy 2-0 winners against Al Ahly on Monday, although the outcome was in the balance until substitute John Kennedy's 90th-minute goal.

Kennedy, who has netted in three of his last five games, will probably be held in reserve once again and much of the goalscoring burden is likely to fall on to the shoulders of 35-year-old Argentinian centre-forward German Cano.

City will be mindful of limiting the service to Cano, who was the Copa Libertadores top scorer with 13 goals.

However, the vast majority of the match is likely to be played in Fluminense's defensive third and it's doubtful whether they possess the resolve to keep the Premier League side at bay.

Guardiola would love to be able to call on at least one of Haaland or De Bruyne for such an important occasion, but his team are different class to Fluminense and look decent value to prevail without conceding a goal.

Key stat

Fluminense suffered 14 league defeats this season and failed to score in ten of them.

