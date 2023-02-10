Real Madrid v Al Hilal predictions: Los Blancos to edge high-scoring Club World Cup final

Where to watch

Fifa+, 7pm Saturday

Best bet

Real Madrid to win & both teams to score

1pt 15-8 bet365

Club World Cup final preview

Real Madrid made light work of Al Ahly in their Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday and can see off shock finalists Al Hilal to claim the trophy for a fifth time.

Carlo Ancelotti's men were 4-1 winners over the Egyptian league leaders and the absence of Eder Militao at the back or Karim Benzema up front was barely noticed.

Both are likely to be available for the final in Rabat although Ancelotti clearly has no great need to start either.

Al Hilal, the 11-1 outsiders, are a decent enough team who squeezed past home heroes Wydad Casablanca in a shootout in their opener.

They then stunned Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo 3-2 in the last four, although the Brazilians looked pretty jet-lagged.

Two of the Saudi side's goals came from the penalty spot and Al Hilal are clearly creating chances.

They also have a proven international-class front line featuring ex-Manchester United fill-in Odion Ighalo and prolific former Porto ace Moussa Marega. And they have had an extra day to recover for this finale.

No Gulf side have ever won the Club World Cup and Real are desperate for some silverware given how much ground they have lost in the La Liga title race.

Take the Spaniards but back them to win an entertaining affair in which both teams score.

Flamengo are odds-on to win the third place playoff against Al Ahly but it's anyone's guess how much they care about it.

