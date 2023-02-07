Al Ahly v Real Madrid predictions: Egyptians unlikely to test Los Blancos
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Al Ahly v Real Madrid in the Club World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.
When to bet
Kick-off 7pm Wednesday
Best bet
Real Madrid to win to nil
1pt Evs bet365
Match preview
European teams have won ten of the 14 Club World Cups since the inaugural event in 2000 and Real Madrid should have no problems easing past Egyptian opponents Al Ahly in their semi-final clash at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
Al Ahly are preparing for their fourth Club World Cup semi-final, having lost the previous three in 2006, 2020 and 2021.
The Red Devils have overcome two obstacles, defeating Auckland City 3-0 and Seattle Sounders 1-0, but they face a huge step up in class against four-time winners Real, who are the most successful team in the tournament's history.
Los Blancos lost 1-0 away to Mallorca on Sunday and have fallen eight points behind Barcelona in La Liga's title race so they will be anxious to make the most of their trip to Morocco.
Carlo Ancelotti's side have looked solid at the back recently, conceding just twice in their last five games, and they should ease through to the final with a victory and a clean sheet.
Key stat
Real Madrid have conceded only one goal in their last three matches.
