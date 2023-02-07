Al Ahly v Real Madrid predictions: Egyptians unlikely to test Los Blancos

When to bet

Kick-off 7pm Wednesday

Best bet

Real Madrid to win to nil

1pt Evs bet365

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Match preview

European teams have won ten of the 14 Club World Cups since the inaugural event in 2000 and Real Madrid should have no problems easing past Egyptian opponents Al Ahly in their semi-final clash at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Al Ahly are preparing for their fourth Club World Cup semi-final, having lost the previous three in 2006, 2020 and 2021.

The Red Devils have overcome two obstacles, defeating Auckland City 3-0 and Seattle Sounders 1-0, but they face a huge step up in class against four-time winners Real, who are the most successful team in the tournament's history.

Los Blancos lost 1-0 away to Mallorca on Sunday and have fallen eight points behind Barcelona in La Liga's title race so they will be anxious to make the most of their trip to Morocco.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have looked solid at the back recently, conceding just twice in their last five games, and they should ease through to the final with a victory and a clean sheet.

Key stat

Real Madrid have conceded only one goal in their last three matches.

Follow us on Twitter