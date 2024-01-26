Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions, betting odds and tips: High-scoring clash between heavyweights

Where to watch Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations action

Angola v Namibia

Sky Sports Football, 5pm Saturday

Nigeria v Cameroon

BBC Three & Sky Sports Football, 8pm Saturday

Best bets

Angola

2pts 5-4 Coral

Over 2.5 goals in Nigeria v Cameroon

2pts 15-8 bet365

Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions

The Africa Cup of Nations knockout phase begins on Saturday after the group stage producing some major shocks.

Conceding twice in added time of their final match against Mozambique saw Ghana fall at the first hurdle while 2019 winners Algeria finished last in Group D after taking just two points from their three games.

Hosts Ivory Coast lost two of their three group matches but scraped through as a third-placed finisher, but they must now take on defending champions Senegal on Monday.

Topping Group F ensured a kind draw for Morocco, who face South Africa in the round of 16 and are now general 5-2 favourites to lift the trophy.

Angola v Namibia

The first round-of-16 clash sees Group D winners Angola taking on Namibia, who have reached the knockout stages of this tournament for the first time.

Angola drew with Algeria before beating Burkina Faso and Mauritania in the group stages, and their solid defensive structure should help them to get the better of the Brave Warriors.

Pedro Goncalves’ men have kept five clean sheets in their current eight-game unbeaten run and they are up against a Namibia side who struggle for goals.

The southern African nation have scored in only two of their last eight outings and their 1-0 win over Tunisia in the group stage was their first Afcon victory.

Simply reaching this round was a major achievement but they look likely to come up short against solid Angola.

Nigeria v Cameroon

Two of the continent’s biggest names face off in the late kick-off as Nigeria face Cameroon.

The Super Eagles missed out on topping Group A on goal difference after being pipped by Equatorial Guinea.

There were plenty of positives to take from their group performances, however, and they are a short price to get the better of the Indomitable Lions, who struggled in Group C.

Rigobert Song’s men were beaten 3-1 by Senegal and needed two late goals to beat Gambia 3-2 in their last match to secure passage to the knockout stages.

Cameroon’s open style of play under Song has caused them issues in the past and they could be vulnerable against Nigeria’s impressive attack.

Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman have all impressed and the fact that Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho is yet to play a minute at the tournament highlights the embarrassment of riches at Jose Peseiro’s disposal.

Cameroon will be boosted by the return of talisman Vincent Aboubakar from injury and both teams have found the net in their last five matches, so they could contribute to a high-scoring affair.

The Indomitable Lions’ three group games produced 11 goals and over 2.5 goals looks a big price considering Nigeria’s attacking talent and their opponents' defensive frailties.

