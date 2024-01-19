Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips: Mali to win Group E tussle
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations fixtures
Where to watch
Algeria v Burkina Faso
Sky Sports Premier League, 2pm Saturday
Mauritania v Angola
Sky Sports Mix, 5pm Saturday
Tunisia v Mali
Sky Sports Football, 8pm Saturday
Best bets
Both teams to score in Algeria v Burkina Faso
1pt 11-8 general
Mali
1pt 9-5 BoyleSports
Africa Cup of Nations football predictions
Algeria came into this year’s Africa Cup of Nations as clear favourites to top Group D but they were held to a 1-1 draw in their opener against Angola and face a tough test in their second matchup as they face Burkina Faso on Saturday.
The West African side needed a late Bertrand Traore penalty to get the better of Mauritania but have some high-quality attacking options, including Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara, and they could cause Algeria some issues.
While the Fennec Foxes are unbeaten in their last 19 matches in all competitions, both teams have found the net in four of their last seven games.
Burkina Faso have scored in their last six outings and both teams to find the net looks overpriced in what may be a more competitive encounter than the odds compilers are predicting.
Mali were tipped as dark horses for this tournament in some quarters and they impressed in an opening 2-0 win over South Africa.
The Eagles have now been victorious in seven of their last eight games and are fancied to extend that record when they face Tunisia.
The Eagles of Carthage were beaten by Namibia in their opener and were lucky not to concede more than the one goal they did as they looked in disarray defensively.
Tunisia created most of their opportunities from set plays in that matchup and if Mali can nullify that threat, they should be able to secure a crucial victory.
Mauritania face Angola at 5pm in the day’s other clash.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 19 January 2024inAfrica Cup of Nations
Last updated 15:08, 19 January 2024
- Friday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Thursday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips: Salah can shine for the Pharaohs
- Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Monday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Friday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Thursday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips: Salah can shine for the Pharaohs
- Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Monday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips