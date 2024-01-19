Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips: Mali to win Group E tussle

Where to watch

Algeria v Burkina Faso

Sky Sports Premier League, 2pm Saturday

Mauritania v Angola

Sky Sports Mix, 5pm Saturday

Tunisia v Mali

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Saturday

Best bets

Both teams to score in Algeria v Burkina Faso

1pt 11-8 general

Mali

1pt 9-5 BoyleSports

Africa Cup of Nations football predictions

Algeria came into this year’s Africa Cup of Nations as clear favourites to top Group D but they were held to a 1-1 draw in their opener against Angola and face a tough test in their second matchup as they face Burkina Faso on Saturday.

The West African side needed a late Bertrand Traore penalty to get the better of Mauritania but have some high-quality attacking options, including Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara, and they could cause Algeria some issues.

While the Fennec Foxes are unbeaten in their last 19 matches in all competitions, both teams have found the net in four of their last seven games.

Burkina Faso have scored in their last six outings and both teams to find the net looks overpriced in what may be a more competitive encounter than the odds compilers are predicting.

Mali were tipped as dark horses for this tournament in some quarters and they impressed in an opening 2-0 win over South Africa.

The Eagles have now been victorious in seven of their last eight games and are fancied to extend that record when they face Tunisia.

The Eagles of Carthage were beaten by Namibia in their opener and were lucky not to concede more than the one goal they did as they looked in disarray defensively.

Tunisia created most of their opportunities from set plays in that matchup and if Mali can nullify that threat, they should be able to secure a crucial victory.

Mauritania face Angola at 5pm in the day’s other clash.

