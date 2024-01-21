Monday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips: Kudus key to Ghana's hopes of progression

Where to watch

Equatorial Guinea v Ivory Coast

Sky Sports Main Event, 5pm Monday

Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria

Sky Sports Football, 5pm Monday

Cape Verde v Egypt

Sky Sports Mix, 8pm Monday

Mozambique v Ghana

Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm Monday

Best bets

Both teams to score in Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria

1pt 2-1 general

Over 2.5 goals in Cape Verde v Egypt

1pt 5-4 general

Mohammed Kudus to score v Mozambique

1pt 21-10 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Africa Cup of Nations football predictions

The final round of group fixtures at the Africa Cup of Nations begins on Monday with a clash between the top two in Group A, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast.

At the same time, third-placed Nigeria take on the section's basement boys Guinea-Bissau knowing victory would see them clinch a top-two berth.

The Super Eagles should be confident of holding up their end of the bargain, too. They beat Ivory Coast 1-0 in their last match and are up against a Guinea-Bissau side who have have shipped six goals in losing their first two group matches.

However, Nigeria have looked weak at the back for some time now and both teams have scored in five of their last seven games – a run that has seen them concede against minnows Lesotho and ship twice in a friendly success over Mozambique.

Guinea-Bissau had the same amount of shots as Ivory Coast in their opening-night defeat and actually recorded more shots than Equatorial Guinea in a 4-2 loss last time out. They clearly know how to create chances and should be backed to find the net against a shaky Nigeria defence.

Group B also reaches its climax on Monday night and a clash between Cape Verde and Egypt should be entertaining.

The Pharaohs must win to guarantee automatic qualification for the knockout stage, but they will have to make do without injured star Mohamed Salah.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, have already qualified for the last 16 after winning both of their first two games, and with the Blue Sharks likely to rest players and Egypt, whose first two group matches both went over 3.5 goals, desperate for victory, expect goalmouth action aplenty in Abidjan.

Ghana, like Egypt, also need a win after a disappointing start to their campaign, but the Black Stars looked much improved in their 2-2 draw with the Pharaohs last time.

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus returned to action with two goals against Egypt - continuing his brilliant club form that saw him score four times in his last five games for the Hammers - and a Mozambique defence which has conceded five times in their opening two games could struggle to contain Ghana's talisman.

