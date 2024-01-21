Monday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips: Kudus key to Ghana's hopes of progression
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Monday's Africa Cup of Nations fixtures
Where to watch
Equatorial Guinea v Ivory Coast
Sky Sports Main Event, 5pm Monday
Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria
Sky Sports Football, 5pm Monday
Cape Verde v Egypt
Sky Sports Mix, 8pm Monday
Mozambique v Ghana
Sky Sports Premier League, 8pm Monday
Best bets
Both teams to score in Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria
1pt 2-1 general
Over 2.5 goals in Cape Verde v Egypt
1pt 5-4 general
Mohammed Kudus to score v Mozambique
1pt 21-10 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power
Africa Cup of Nations football predictions
The final round of group fixtures at the Africa Cup of Nations begins on Monday with a clash between the top two in Group A, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast.
At the same time, third-placed Nigeria take on the section's basement boys Guinea-Bissau knowing victory would see them clinch a top-two berth.
The Super Eagles should be confident of holding up their end of the bargain, too. They beat Ivory Coast 1-0 in their last match and are up against a Guinea-Bissau side who have have shipped six goals in losing their first two group matches.
However, Nigeria have looked weak at the back for some time now and both teams have scored in five of their last seven games – a run that has seen them concede against minnows Lesotho and ship twice in a friendly success over Mozambique.
Guinea-Bissau had the same amount of shots as Ivory Coast in their opening-night defeat and actually recorded more shots than Equatorial Guinea in a 4-2 loss last time out. They clearly know how to create chances and should be backed to find the net against a shaky Nigeria defence.
Group B also reaches its climax on Monday night and a clash between Cape Verde and Egypt should be entertaining.
The Pharaohs must win to guarantee automatic qualification for the knockout stage, but they will have to make do without injured star Mohamed Salah.
Cape Verde, meanwhile, have already qualified for the last 16 after winning both of their first two games, and with the Blue Sharks likely to rest players and Egypt, whose first two group matches both went over 3.5 goals, desperate for victory, expect goalmouth action aplenty in Abidjan.
Ghana, like Egypt, also need a win after a disappointing start to their campaign, but the Black Stars looked much improved in their 2-2 draw with the Pharaohs last time.
West Ham star Mohammed Kudus returned to action with two goals against Egypt - continuing his brilliant club form that saw him score four times in his last five games for the Hammers - and a Mozambique defence which has conceded five times in their opening two games could struggle to contain Ghana's talisman.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 21 January 2024inAfrica Cup of Nations
Last updated 15:34, 21 January 2024
- Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Friday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Thursday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips: Salah can shine for the Pharaohs
- Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Friday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips
- Thursday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips: Salah can shine for the Pharaohs
- Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions and free football tips