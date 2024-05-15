BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 16 predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM
Where to watch this week's BetMGM Premier League Darts
Each night of Premier League action will be shown on Sky Sports, from 7pm every Thursday
Best bets for BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 16
L Littler match treble (win, most 180s, high checkout) vs P Wright
1pt 13-10 bet365
N Aspinall to beat M Smith
1pt 10-11 general
BetMGM Premier League Darts Week 16 predictions
Luke Littler demolished Peter Wright 6-1 in Leeds last Thursday night and, sadly for Snakebite, he hasn’t seen the last of the Premier League’s boy wonder just yet.
It’s Night 16, the final night of the regular season, and Wright and Littler meet again in the opening quarter-final in Sheffield with a similar outcome highly likely.
The Nuke has exploded into life in his debut Premier League campaign whereas it has been an absolute horror show for Wright, who has been tailed off with just two match wins over 15 miserable weeks.
Littler averaged 15 points more than Wright last week, restricting the demoralised Scot to just two looks at a double.
The 17-year-old landed the treble of match win, most 180s and highest checkout and should be trusted to repeat the feat at the Utilita Arena.
The match of the night in Sheffield is the winner-takes-all dust-up between darting pals Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith, with a place in next week’s play-offs the prize for whoever wins it.
Like Littler and Wright, these two met last week, with Smith running out a 6-3 victor. This time, however, expect the flag to wave in he other direction with the Asp fancied to prevail.
Aspinall, a born scrapper who will revel in this daren’t-lose scenario, fired in a higher average than Bully Boy last week and lost only because he erred with 11 of the 14 darts he hurled at doubles.
The margins between success and failure are thin and Aspinall is tipped to get his own back.
Night One winner Michael Smith
Night Two winner Michael van Gerwen
Night Three winner Michael van Gerwen
Night Four winner Michael van Gerwen
Night Five winner Nathan Aspinall
Night Six winner Luke Humphries
Night Seven winner Luke Humphries
Night Eight winner Luke Humphries
Night Nine winner Luke Littler
Night Ten winner Luke Littler
Night 11 winner Michael van Gerwen
Night 12 winner Nathan Aspinall
Night 13 winner Luke Littler
Night 14 Luke Littler
Night 15 Luke Humphries
Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16
Playoffs The O2, London, Thursday May 23
